Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SuperCoach cash cows and value picks
SuperCoach cash cows and value picks
AFL

Test

1st Nov 2017 10:15 AM | Updated: 21st Jan 2019 10:15 AM

The cash cow is the bedrock of our SuperCoach season.

Every year we scour draft analysis, the pre-season training titbits and practice match reports. At every club there is at least one - sometimes more, as you'll see below - cash cow option.

Cash cow doesn't strictly mean draftee either, some of the best cash cows are mid-pricers who soar in price and allow us to quickly upgrade or become premiums themselves.

Brodie Smith represents value in defence. Picture: Calum Robertson
Brodie Smith represents value in defence. Picture: Calum Robertson

Digital subscriber to Rockhampton Morning Bulletin and want to play SuperCoach? You get free SuperCoach Gold access, find out how HERE.

afl supercoach

Top Stories

    Towns on water restrictions as dam level drops to record low

    premium_icon Towns on water restrictions as dam level drops to record low

    Rural It is predicted it will reach the lowest recorded level in 45 years by the middle of the year.

    Shorten talks up 'transformative' power of Rocky's Ring Road

    premium_icon Shorten talks up 'transformative' power of Rocky's Ring Road

    Politics Labor leader will address locals at a town hall meeting in Yeppoon

    Mining industry 'is not about political point scoring'

    premium_icon Mining industry 'is not about political point scoring'

    Politics Rocky candidate clarifies his position on Galilee Basin mining