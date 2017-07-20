The mistakes costing Rocky businesses big Adani bucks

LOCAL businesses which fail to "sell themselves” online are missing out on big Adani bucks.

This is the strong message coming down the supply chain, Rockampton Mayor Margaret Strelow stressed ahead of yesterday morning's Adani Regional Content Briefing.

A 200-strong crowd, made up of about 80% Rockhampton and Gladstone businesses, received first-hand insight on how to secure supply opportunities for Australia's largest ever mining project.

"We have already had messages from Adani that are quite concerning to me as mayor, that we are not selling ourselves as well as we need to be on the internet,” Cr Strelow said.

"That many of our great businesses are not already dealing in the resources sector and we need to upskill.”

Cr Strelow said despite the region's diverse economy, many businesses had simply not engaged with the resources sector and were missing out supply opportunities not often associated with mining; hospitality, fencing and printing for example.

"On the ICN network which is the key resource sector search engine for suppliers, only about 23% of the work that goes through there is what you would easily see as mining,” she said.

Bowen Basin Mining Club's regional content director for Adani, Ben Hughes, stressed the importance of a strong brand and online presence in becoming part of the supply chain.

"Our voyage of discovery to find regional suppliers often breaks down around bad websites,” he said.

"A potential supplier can absolutely be discounted in a tender process for having an ineffective, outdated website or a non-existent online presence. Your brand can absolutely let you down."

Cr Strelow said council had developed a strategy to assist local business to get resources ready, which would include workshops and direct engagement with experts.

"How to get yourself on the right website, what to say when you get there; what do you need? Have you got your quality assurance? Are your safety procedures up to date? Are all of your other processes that need to be done sorted out?” she explained.

"But we area also going to be training small businesses just to upskill in running a business; it doesn't mean there's anything wrong with our businesses but everyone can benefit from chewing the fat with someone and thinking about their businesses.”

While in Rockhampton, Mr Hughes toured Coxon's radiators and SMW Group in the Parkhust Industrial areas; both successful in running mining service businesses for decades.

Another recent development for the Carmichael project is the launch of an employment portal through uWorkIn, both for direct employment opportunities with contractors, and for regular businesses to advertise jobs.

The EconomX portal for suppliers has also recently launched, and suppliers were encouraged to register their interest through the short online forms.