The modern Rocky Grammar, St Pat’s rivalry explained
THEIRS may not be a traditional rivalry, but St Pat’s and Rocky Grammar are quickly establishing a modern one.
It started back in 2017, when Grammar pipped St Pat’s at the Confraternity Shield and went on to upset Ignatius Park in the final.
It was the first time since 2005 a team other than Iggy Park or St Brendan’s Yeppoon had lifted the prestigious schoolboys rugby league trophy – and St Pat’s let it slip through their fingers.
Then last year, when the two teams met in the Langer Cup proper, they could not be split.
The stalemate helped nobody – neither side progressed further.
Since that day in 2017, St Pat’s and Rocky Grammar have often acted as the final hurdle for the other.
As fate would have it, the two teams must square off for a place in the 2020 Langer Cup tomorrow.
The stage has been set for another do-or-die encounter at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds.
And though St Pat’s coach Chad Buckby is confident in his side’s chances, he knows the visitors will put up one hell of a fight.
“They’re a good team. They’re more known as a rugby union school but they did win Confro a couple of years ago, so they definitely know how to produce good (rugby league) footballers,” he said.
“But to be honest, I don’t know much about them.
“Some of the boys know (of the players) from around the traps – and from what I’m told they’ll be strong through the middle – but for me I’m more concerned about preparing us well.
“If we play to our potential, we can challenge any team we come up against.”