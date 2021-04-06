REVEALED: The moments before teen fatally flipped stolen car

LOGAN Dreier died after flipping a ute he stole from Movie World.

But it will be the actions of police in the moments leading up that crash that will come under the spotlight during a coronial inquest into the 18-year-old's death.

The Southport Coroner's Court on Thursday held a pre-inquest conference into Mr Dreier's death to determine issues Coroner Jane Bentley will need to examine.

Logan Dreier. Picture: Facebook

Counsel assisting the coroner Rhiannon Helsen told the court that just after 9am on August 9, 2019 police were told of a break-in at a Maudsland home.

As police approached the house they saw Mr Dreier and three other teens in a Nissan Pulsar.

A pursuit began, the court was told.

"The (police) team were reminded to make continual risk assessments about whether the pursuit should continue," Ms Helsen said.

The Pulsar continued to Kopps Rd, Oxenford where it was abandoned and the teens fled to Movie World.

The aftermath of the car crash in Southport in August 2019. Picture Glenn Hampson

Ms Helsen said Mr Dreier and another teenager stole a Toyota HiLux ute belonging to Village Roadshow.

"They even asked for directions before exiting," Ms Helsen said.

The court was told Mr Dreier was followed on the M1 by an officer on a motorbike as the primary pursuit vehicle.

The chase would continue on Southport-Nerang Rd and Olsen Ave where the ute was seen to weave in and out of traffic, drive on the wrong side of the road and on the footpath.

Ms Helsen said the ute tried to turn on Southport-Nerang Rd and Queen Street in Southport but hit the median strip and flipped.

Police investigate the car crash which killed Mr Dreier. Picture Glenn Hampson

"Mr Dreier was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled and landed in the gutter," she said.

"He received significant head injuries and was provided first aid by police and an off-duty nurse who was at the scene."

Mr Dreier would die in hospital that night.

Ms Helsen said the teenager was not wearing a seatbelt and had methamphetamines and cannabis in his system.

She told the court Mr Dreier was known to police and had an extensive criminal history, including charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He was on bail at the time of the crash.

The crash has been investigated by the forensic crash unit and police's ethical standards command.

Emergency crews on the scene. Picture Glenn Hampson

Ms Helsen said the inquest would look into the adequacy of the response by police and whether they acted in the interest of public safety, management of the vehicles containing Mr Dreier and whether they were acting within police guidelines and how the incident was investigated.

Coroner Bentley ordered the inquest be heard July 19-23.

