FOR Beverley Young, seeing her great-nephew marry in Melbourne was something she didn't think possible.

But by using her new Mobi tablet from Carinity Home Care, she was able to share the family's celebrations from the comfort of her armchair in Kawana.

Beverley is one of the first Rockhampton seniors to own a Mobi, a personalised digital tablet device with a simplified, user-friendly format that cuts through the complexities of technology.

"I needed a little help with getting started on Mobi...my carer helped me for a couple of hours to learn how to use Skype...the more I use it, the easier it's getting,” Beverley said.

At the end of a two-week trial, Beverley had signed up for her own Mobi device which she was able to fund through her Carinity Home Care package of care and services.

"I thought it would be a good way to stay in touch with my family and see my great-nephew get married,” Beverley said.

"It all worked out well...my nephew Philip said to me to turn on my Mobi at 1.30pm, and he'd turn on his phone and Skype me...I was able to watch the whole wedding, and I could even hear the vows of the bridal party.

"I did think it was very funny when Philip told me that I couldn't speak at home or they'd hear me at the wedding.”

In addition to staying connected with family via Skype, the 86-year-old enjoys playing solitaire, emailing and using Facebook on her Mobi.

Nychelle Hanlon, who runs classes on tablets and technology for seniors through the University of Sunshine Coast, said the devices helped older people stay socially connected.

"Isolation is a big issue for seniors and there can be great loneliness for those who don't get out and about. Tablets are a brilliant way to keep in touch with family,” Nychelle said.

"One of the big advantages of tablets is mobility. You can take them anywhere and there's more and more hot spots where people can access the internet at many public locations.”

Rory Dean from Carinity Home Care Rockhampton says using a Mobi, powered by Breezie, is "leading to better health and well-being outcomes for seniors”.

"Using the simple Mobi service can help seniors to maintain mental fitness via apps, games and music therapy...they can do video calls, organise transport, meals, groceries and care visits, and access telehealth services,” Rory said.

"Users can also watch movies and television, listen to their favourite music, read e-books and get the latest news and weather.”

Carinity Home Care helps Beverley with home duties, getting her out and about in the community, and taking her to doctors' appointments and to do her weekly shopping.

Mobi powered by Breezie is available through Carinity Home Care.

For more information, call 1300109109 or visit CarinityHomeCare.org.au.