The Morning Bulletin's top 10 stories in 2018

IT'S been a year of tears, stresses, tests and change.

From the stress and test of over 8000 people evacuating Gracemere as a wall of fire moved fast towards the town, to the loss of many community members through road crashes and changes as the Pilbeam Theatre restaurant closes and the turning on of the taps on October 10 for Surf Lakes at Yeppoon.

Here are the top most read stories of 2018 published by The Morning Bulletin:

1. Kabra fire and Gracemere mass evacuation

IN late November, Central Queensland was on fire - literally.

More than 100 fires were burning across Queensland with many of them in the central Queensland region.

Extremely high temperatures around 42, along with very strong winds of 85km/h recorded in Rockhampton at 2.30pm on November 28.

There were 11 fires ablaze at one stage, about 8500 people were told to evacuate Gracemere as a wall of flames frantically headed towards the town from Kabra, people lost homes in the Agnes Water area due to bushfires, the Carnarvon National Park and Blackdown National Park, and a bushfire tore through rainforests at Eungella National Park.

Central Queenslanders, and their family and friends over the world, were able to keep up to date with rolling coverage on The Morning Bulletin website: Central Queensland fires rolling coverage

Gracemere Police Station officer-in-charge Sergeant Anthony Houston wrote on Facebook:

"What started as quite a normal weekday in Gracemere took a nasty turn from around 2pm onwards on Wednesday the 28th of November. In the space of a little over two hours, most of our community was evacuated to safety in the face of a fire that had the potential to destroy our town. Police from Gracemere and Rockhampton worked tirelessly to assist in the withdrawal and we would like to thank and acknowledge the resilience and patience of our community. Well done, look out for yourselves and look out for each other."

The evacuation message was sent out at 3pm on November 28:

"Currently at 3pm, a large, fast-moving fire is travelling in an easterly direction along the Capricorn Highway from Stanwell towards Kabra, Gracemere and surrounding areas. It is expected to impact the townships of Kabra, Gracemere and surrounds in the coming hours.

"The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

"All residents at Kabra, Gracemere and surrounds should evacuate in an easterly direction along the Capricorn Highway to the Rockhampton Showgrounds at Wandal if it is safe to do so. If you do not have a safe place to evacuate to, there is an evacuation centre at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

"Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing.

"The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now."

Gracemere residents were allowed to return home about 5.45am the next day and, fortunately, no homes or lives were lost from this fire.

However, George Bird, 21, was trying to cut a tree with a chainsaw when the tree fell and trapped him about 7.30pm on November 30: 'Rest in peace mate': Bushfire tragedy shocks CQ community

2. Harwood family tragic accident

THE Rockhampton community mourned the loss of two amazing people after a three-vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy at Oakey on October 2.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar Year 12 student Olivia Harwood died at the scene.

Olivia Harwood was killed in a car crash on the Warrego Hwy near Oakey. She is remembered as a passionate, artistic student who was looking forward to starting a film degree. Harwood family

Her parents Allan, 48, and Beverley, 44, were both flown to Brisbane hospitals.

Bev Harwood died in hospital a week later.

Beverley Harwood died after a car crash on the Warrego Hwy near Oakey. She is remembered as a kind and generous person who could never say no to anyone in need of help. Her organ donation has saved at least five lives. Harwood family

The loss of Bev and Olivia shocked the close-knit school community and dozens of patients who know the family through Allan's podiatry practice and Bev's work at Rockhampton Hospital and CQUniversity.

In a tribute to his lost loved ones, Allan said when Bev wasn't helping friends, she was helping clients at one of her two professional roles, or helping people through Rotary, Girls Grammar, and the girls' netball, touch, and hockey teams.

Bev volunteered at every Girls Grammar Race Day, coordinating the hospitality team and then working as the "dish pig" behind the scenes.

He said both Bev and Olivia were kind and caring.

Several hundred people packed out Rockhampton Girls Grammar School's assembly hall and other rooms to watch a moving memorial service celebrating the lives of two formidable women.

3. Rocky and Yeppoon's most eligible singles

WITH Valentine's Day around the corner, The Morning Bulletin put a call out to help the region's singles find love.

After asking readers to nominate themselves or their friends, The Bulletin narrowed it down to Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles.

This was followed up later in the year with The Bully's own Bachelor and Bachelorette competition, which saw Simone Stokes and Ed Barrett going on a date. Read about the date here: How was CQ Bachie winners' Ed and Simone's first date?

More than 1500 votes were cast to decide our two winners from 10 short-listed males and 10 short-listed females. Flashback to who was in the running here: Short-listed males and females in CQ Bachie

4. Rocky doctor's sudden death and tribute

OVERWHELMING messages of support and sadness flooded through in the wake of popular Rockhampton doctor Frith Foottit's sudden death.

The father-of-four died in the early hours of New Year's Day when he took his own life, leaving behind wife Renae and children Chance, Darby, Quinn and baby Julius.

Read more here: Community remembers Rocky's 'ultimate cool doctor'

His adoring wife and best friend wrote a touching tribute in the days after his death, honouring him as a "fiercely loving" man who was "besotted with his children".

Frith Foottit and his wife Renae met in 1999 at a church camp. Contributed

"He seemed to have it all, but his deep thinking mind often drove him into existential woe, especially after a big night.

"What I know to be true is that Frith took his own life. Something got the better of him and in a moment of drunken madness, he made a decision.

"It's hard not to speculate about this and that. It's hard not to ask the 'why' and 'how did this happen' questions.

"What I know to be true is that he loved with great passion. He genuinely cared for people and was always there for a beer and a chat. This is how we will remember him."

Read more here: Wife's touching tribute after CQ doctor's sudden death

5. Joel Elliot death after stolen car crash

IN MARCH, a 27-year-old Rockhampton man was killed in a two-vehicle accident at Alton Downs.

Joel Elliot was driving a Landcruiser ute that had been stolen from Fairybower earlier in the evening when it collided with a four-wheel drive at the intersection of Ridgelands Rd and Nine Mile Rd about 9.40pm on March 24.

Joel Eliott and Ludyfe North have known each other since they were five years old. Contributed

The 24-year-old male passenger in the ute with Mr Elliot was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver and three other passengers in the four-wheel drive were transported to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Joel's long-term partner, Ludyfe "Ludy" North, spoke with The Morning Bulletin about her former boyfriend's past, career and how he would be remembered by those who loved him.

Holding hands in their Year 6 classroom was the humble beginnings of a whirlwind relationship for Ludy, who found her soulmate in Rockhampton man Joel Eliott.

Joel Eliott will be remembered by his family as a kind man who cared for everyone around him. Contributed

Despite his colourful history, Ludy painted the real picture of the man she knew as "Bubba" in the heartbreaking days since his sudden death.

When Joel was 13, his best mate Jimmy died. Three years later, so did his dad.

When Joel, a champion boxer, "went off his path" it involved three stints in jail, including two months in maximum security at the Maryborough Correction Centre.

Through each jail sentence, Ludy stayed by his side saying she only missed a handful of visits.

"He would try his best to help me from inside and I would do my best to sort out his life," she said.

Joel Eliott and Ludy North at the top of the Story Bridge in Brisbane. Contributed

"Eight months into his last term in jail, he started to realise everything he had done he couldn't run from any more."

Joel was released from jail in October 2017 and was on the path of change for the woman who supported him through every mistake.

"He had the biggest heart in the world and just wanted to see people do right," Ludy said.

Joel's passion to help others oozed out of him with Ludy saying he even contemplated renovating an old church into a retreat for troubled youths.

Read more here: My lifetime with Joel: Soulmate's tribute to CQ crash victim

6. Prisoners escape custody from Capricornia Correctional Centre

ROCKHAMPTON man Jermaine Lee Anderson and Brian Illington Trent Tapim, of Mackay, escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre between 2am and 4.30am on January 27.

Anderson was serving six years for robbery with actual violence, while Tapim was serving six years five months and 23 days for assault.

Sources told The Morning Bulletin the prisoners escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre by using a wheelie bin and doona to scale a barbed-wire fence.

A notification was sent by text to nearby residents shortly after 6am that day.

Tapim was re-captured at a property in the Oakenden area on January 29.

Mackay police officers attending a disturbance on River St on January 31, had unknowingly spoken to Anderson.

He allegedly gave them a false name and was allowed to leave.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Tucker said Anderson looked "completely different" to photos that had been released and he wasn't surprised that the officers did not recognise him.

"I can tell you from personal experience this morning, and saw the person who was Jermaine Anderson, he was completely different to the photos I've viewed and body worn camera footage as well."

Det Snr Sgt Tucker said it was the vigilance of a member of the public that led to the recapture of Anderson on Thursday afternoon on George St in South Mackay.

He said Anderson was arrested without incident.

They were not the only prisoners to escape custody this year.

On June 4, Nelson Jack Kepa and Levi James Brown escaped from the Rockhampton Showgrounds while on Community Work Order.

The men were last seen shirtless in their underwear near Victoria Park tennis courts.

Brown, from Mackay, was serving seven years for aggravated unarmed robbery and Kepa was serving three years four months 21 days for Unlawful Entry with Intent/Burglary Break and Enter.

They were spotted heading north on the Bruce Highway the next day after filling a vehicle up at Puma Coningsby and drove off without paying.

They also carried out a fuel drive-off at Macs Truck Stop in Balberra.

Nelson Jack Kepa, 21, was arrested at 2.20pm June 7 on Bassett St in North Mackay.

Brown had been arrested in Habana about 5.15pm on June 19.

In bizarre circumstances, police were called to a Bobongies Rd address following reports a man was "convulsing" in the middle of the road, however these reports turned out to be false and the man was identified as Brown.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to Mackay Hospital under police guard.

Brown pleaded guilty to 17 charges, including burglary, failing to stop for police and multiple car thefts in early December.

7. Surf Lake at Mt Jim Crow

IN OCTOBER, the taps were turned on to fill a new wave pool at Bondoola.

A story in March announcing the construction progress was one of the top 10 most read stories on The Morning Bulletin's website in 2018.

The latest artist's impression of a state-of-the-art wave pool. Surf Lakes

Surf Lakes CEO Aaron Trevis said Surf Lakes hoped to be the first surf park in the world capable of producing eight separate waves simultaneously.

"The waves will vary in size and length, allowing for beginners through to experts to surf at the same time," he said.

"By using concentric waves and multiple breaks, Surf Lakes is capable of producing more waves per hour, while also offering a variety of waves from hollow barrels, to gentle beginner waves."

Surf Lakes Surf Industry Advisor and champion surfer Occy (Mark Occhillupo) is providing valuable input into wave design for the project.

Mr Trevis said he was also designing his own break, called "Occy's Peak", a barrelling left hander that would be 2.4 metres face height and run for about 60 metres.

"Surf Lakes utilises a mechanism located in the centre of the pool," he said.

"This fires off a wave in a ring shape toward multiple waves located all around the pool's edge, leading to the much higher wave count."

Read the full March story here: 'World-first' surf just months away at CQ wave pool

8. Man dies in fatal crash at CQ mine entrance

ANGLO American's Grasstree mine lost a contract worker on April 11 when a 41-year-old Brisbane man was killed in a head-on crash near Tieri overnight.

"Anglo American understand the fatally injured man worked for a contracting company undertaking work at our Grasstree mine," an Anglo Amercian spokesperson said.

"We express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man fatally injured in this tragic road traffic incident."

With the accident occurring close to Glencore's Oaky Creek coal mine, emergency teams from the mine helped to provide assistance at the crash including deploying a water tanker to assist in extinguishing a vehicle fire.

Another man, 41, from the Cairns area was flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

The "tragic" circumstances leading to the crash, which saw the Cairns man's Toyota Landcruiser and the Brisbane man's Mitsubishi Outlander collide at 100km/h, were still unknown.

"It was a head-on type collision, one of the vehicles was incinerated, emergency services responded relatively quickly but unfortunately they couldn't save one of the lives," Rockhampton police's Inspector Adam Muir.

Rockhampton Hospital has confirmed the Cairns man was in a stable condition recovering from serious injuries consistent with a 200km/h impact.

Insp Muir said he believed the Cairns man had just finished a mining shift in Middlemount and was heading through Tieri on his way to spend the night in Clermont before planning to return to Cairns the next day.

Read more here: Tragic crash: Major coal firm confirms contractor killed

9. Rocky's favourite clydesdales targeted by prankster

SHOCKING footage shows the moment a 20-year-old man let off a fire extinguisher in the faces of two iconic Rockhampton horses early in January.

Kenny and Bailey the clydesdales were the target of an attack on a Friday night where a white sedan pulled up close to the horses and someone inside fired the extinguisher, sending white powder in the horses' faces and through the air.

Watch video here: Shocking footage of attack on Rocky's beloved horses

Giobi Sydney Geiger pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in July to two charges of animal cruelty, one of assault, and one of wilful damage in relation to the incident.

Geiger was ordered to pay over $4000 in fines and restitution, and complete 120 hours of community service.

Read full story here: Fire extinguisher attack on Clydesdale horses 'unintended'

10. Pilbeam theatre restaurant's mystery closure

THE Morning Bulletin struggled for days in February to get to the bottom of the mystery of what happened to the popular dining establishment Delizie.

Delizie was established in Rockhampton back in 2006 where it was located above Stewarts Department Store before shifting in 2010 to the Pilbeam Theatre complex.

More saddening evidence emerges when Google searching Delizie revealed the restaurant was now "permanently closed".

A source approached The Morning Bulletin to inform us that owner John Cornwell was battling an illness and consequently he has been unable to continue in his role as chef for Delizie.

Mr Cornwell died in April. A memorial service was in on May 12.

In 2016, Delizie was fortunate enough to host Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a visit to Rockhampton.

Read the full story here: Mystery shrouds closure of beloved CQ restaurant