Plane Crash in Agnes Water, at Round Hill Road
Plane Crash in Agnes Water, at Round Hill Road
THE MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
9th Dec 2019 6:17 AM

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese will be back in Rockhampton this week to rebuild faith in his party following a devastating election loss. Read more HERE.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Queensland Senator Murray Watt, former Labor Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson inspect the Bruce Highway last year with Labor leader Anthony Albanese who he said he's supported the Rockhampton Ring Road since calling for a study as a Minister in 2009.
Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Queensland Senator Murray Watt, former Labor Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson inspect the Bruce Highway last year with Labor leader Anthony Albanese who he said he's supported the Rockhampton Ring Road since calling for a study as a Minister in 2009.

THE two men involved in a fatal plane crash near Agnes Water yesterday morning were aged 61 and 71, Queensland Police confirmed. Read more HERE.

Screen grabs of a Plane Crash in Agnes Waters, at Round Hill Road Queensland Picture Ch9
Screen grabs of a Plane Crash in Agnes Waters, at Round Hill Road Queensland Picture Ch9

A seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital yesterday afternoon after he was hit in the head by a jet ski by the Fitzroy River. Read more HERE.

Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.

A BHP operator sacked over a brawl at a work Christmas party has successfully fought to get his job back, while the Fair Work Commission upheld the dismissal of a co-worker over the same violent incident at Moranbah. Read the full report HERE.

Punch
Punch

Stanage Bay Road was promised a $22 million upgrade during the Federal Election in February. How is the project tracking now? Read the full report HERE.

ROAD MAP: Stanage Bay Road is almost 100km in length from the coast to the Bruce Highway with travel times depending upon the condition of the dirt road.
ROAD MAP: Stanage Bay Road is almost 100km in length from the coast to the Bruce Highway with travel times depending upon the condition of the dirt road.
