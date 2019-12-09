THE MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed
Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese will be back in Rockhampton this week to rebuild faith in his party following a devastating election loss. Read more HERE.
----
THE two men involved in a fatal plane crash near Agnes Water yesterday morning were aged 61 and 71, Queensland Police confirmed. Read more HERE.
----
A seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital yesterday afternoon after he was hit in the head by a jet ski by the Fitzroy River. Read more HERE.
----
A BHP operator sacked over a brawl at a work Christmas party has successfully fought to get his job back, while the Fair Work Commission upheld the dismissal of a co-worker over the same violent incident at Moranbah. Read the full report HERE.
----
Stanage Bay Road was promised a $22 million upgrade during the Federal Election in February. How is the project tracking now? Read the full report HERE.