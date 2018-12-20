Australia’s most hated ad of 2018

The most hated ad of 2018. Picture: Sportsbet

The most hated ad of 2018. Picture: Sportsbet

There are very few ads that people actually like to watch, a lot of the time the best an advertiser can hope for is that people will sit through their ad without switching off the TV.

However, there are those rare ads that viewers dislike so much that they take the time out to complain about them.

Australia's advertising watchdog, Ad Standards, has released a list of the ten ads Australians complained about most in 2018, with number one taking the title of most complained about ad in the organisation's history.

Here are some of the most controversial ads of 2018.

1. SPORTSBET 'MANSCAPING' AD

A Sportsbet ad featuring a naked man "manscaping" took out the top spot this year with Ad Standards receiving almost 800 complaints, smashing the previous record of 481 complaints.

The short video showed a man shot from the waist up appearing to trim his pubic hair before someone can be heard calling out "Oi Romeo", causing the man to presumably cut himself and scream out in pain.

The complaints came rolling in thick and fast with viewers calling the ad "demeaning to men" and "disgusting".

The majority of the complaints expressed concerns over sexuality, nudity, violence and health and safety.

After some consideration the ad was pulled off the air.

2. ISELECT PINATA AD

Insurance company, iSelect, had the most second complained about ad of the year, which was also pulled off the air.

The ad shows a woman aggressively hitting a rabbit shaped pinata in front of a group of frightened children.

Over 700 people complained about the ad, with people concerned over the depiction of anger and violence in front of young children.

3. HANESBRANDS BRAS AD

People weren't too impressed with the cheeky ad for bras by HanesBrands' Berili.

It shows a group of women using balls in the shape of breasts to play sport, with 135 people complaining.

The balls were hit, kicked and squished with viewers told to "stop your boobs playing their own game".

The complaints ranged from concern to naked breasts being shown on television, to being degrading to women and possibly upsetting for women who have lost breasts to cancer.

Ad Standards found the ad did not breach the code and the complaints were dismissed.

4. ULTRA TUNE MIKE TYSON AD

An ad for automotive company, Ultra Tune, shows three women in a car driving to a costume party.

The driver swerves to avoid a tiger on the road, resulting in them crashing the car.

Former boxer Mike Tyson shows up to help before a car repairman arrives.

The ad received 134 complaints, with people slamming the advertiser for "portraying women as stupid" and in need of help.

However, it was found the ad did not breach the code and it was allowed to stay on air.

5. UNIVERSAL PICTURES 'HALLOWEEN' TRAILER

Coming in fifth place was the trailer for Universal Pictures' horror film Halloween, which was aired on TV this year.

Almost 100 people complained about the brutal violence, with many saying it was too scary and gory to have on television.

The organisation upheld the complaints and it was removed from air.

Ad Standards Chief Executive Officer Fiona Jolly said record number of over 6000 complaints were received in total this year.

"It's been the biggest year yet for Ad Standards, with two of the most complained about advertisements in 20 years, and stats that show the community understands the advertising codes protect community standards and that Ad Standards acts on their concerns," she said.

"Sex and discrimination or vilification are consistently some of the most complained about issues. This year shows increased community concern about discrimination across gender and disability."

Here are the rest of the ads on the top ten list.

6. BCF AD

A group of people participate in boating, camping and fishing activities while singing the BCF jingle.

Dismissed

Number of complaints: 93

Issue of concern: Violence, Sex/sexuality/nudity, Language, Health and safety.

7. SPECSAVERS

A fictional medical research company asks subjects how much they would sell their eyes for.

Dismissed

Number of complaints: 73

Issues of concern: Discrimination or vilification, Violence

8. YOUFOODZ

A couple discusses the times and place they "do it" it is then revealed they are talking about eating Youfoodz meals.

Dismissed

Number of complaints: 49

Issues of concern: Sex/sexuality/nudity and Language

9. YUM RESTAURANTS INTERNATIONAL

A teacher holds up a child's drawing of "Mum and Dad naked wrestling", before the mum suggests going to KFC.

Dismissed

Number of complaints: 46

Issues of concern: Sex/sexuality/nudity

10. SONY PICTURES RELEASING

A trailer for the film Venom.

Upheld

Number of complaints: 43

Issues of concern: Violence