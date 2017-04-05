PHOTOS: Best location to watch Rockhampton flood revealed

WHAT A VIEW: Nicole Jackson with her daughter Hayley, 11, check out the roaring Fitzroy River as flood waters rise ahead of today's expected 9m peak.

LIFETIME local Nicole Jackson may have the most enviable view in Rockhampton of the rising Fitzroy River.

Looking down from the Empire Hotel the past week, watching the river near its expected 9m peak has become a spectacle for Nicole and her workmates.

Fitzroy River train bridge view: The train bridge becomes a popular spot to watch the major flood descend on Rockhampton.

Today the mother-of-two seized a day off to head to another prime vantage point with her daughters, and joined the masses on the train bridge.

"It's been pretty interesting, because we were walking along here Tuesday and now its completely underwater," she said as the Fitzroy raged beneath her.

"We get a lot of people distracted out on the verandah having a looky-loo, but it's been interesting.

"Not much happens here in Rocky, but I have been here my whole life so its nothing new to me.

"In 2011 I took the kids down to get a photo and now that spots completely underwater."

Nicole is free from the flood zone in her home near the hospital, but has spent the week helping her mother prepare her Allenstown home for imminent inundation.

She said since 1991 she had experienced every flood, and despite losing a car in the past, she holds fond childhood memories of playing in the flood waters as a child.

Watching on as debris and weeds surged downstream, Nicole city's sentiment that "every flood was different".

Despite being downgraded from 9.4m to a 9m peak, Nicole still expects her hometown is in for a "significant" event come tomorrow.