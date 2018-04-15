The most popular Rocky suburbs for house sales this month

124b Quarry St fetched the highest disclosed April sale price for The Range so far at $680,00.

QUEENSLANDER homes at both ends of the price spectrum appear the popular choice for buyers in the Rockhampton market.

From April 1, 16 homes have sold across the region with beautifully renovated classic homes tipping the top-end sales, and 1950s fixer-uppers bolstering the bottom.

The recently released Herron Todd White April 2018 residential report placed Rockhampton at the "bottom of the market”, alongside Mackay to our north, and Gladstone to the south.

With a lack of appetite for new housing and units, it's no wonder the older properties are luring buyers.

A "painstakingly” renovated 1930s Queenslander in The Range fetched $860,000 last month, and is described as a "modern classic in a colonial overcoat”.

It follows a string of high-end sales in the coveted suburb, including the $1,225,000 165 Caroline St late last year.

It has proved popular again this month as one of three suburbs to net all the sales for April so far.

South Rockhampton recent sales:

According to RP Data, 10 homes have sold in South Rockhampton's 4700 post code since April 1.

Prices range from the an affordable $187,500 for a 1950s home on 5 Laver St, West Rockhampton, leaving some cash in the budget for renovations.

Houses are sitting on the market for a median of 67 days in West Rockhampton, with properties holding their value over the past decade with just a -1.7 per cent change in the median house price.

The appeal of the suburb includes its close vicinity to the golf course, airport, a range of schools and the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

The sale price for a number of homes is "not disclosed”, but are predominantly 1940s-50s homes which could use a bit of a facelift but otherwise boast solid foundations and big yards.

Three homes have already sold this month in The Range.

The low-set brick home at 124B Quarry St fetched the highest disclosed sale price of $680,00.

The double-storey property showcases the appeal of the high-end suburb, with views overlooking the city to the Berserker Ranges and features a modern interior.

Similar to neighbouring West Rockhampton, The Range's median price over the past decade has dropped just -0.4 per cent.

Homes tend to stay on the market about 76 days.

Two Queenslanders have sold in Wandal this month, ranging from $199,000 for 21 Haig St to $244,000 at Mansfield St, Wandal.

Professionals Livingston & Molloy principal Noel Livingston this week explained first home buyers were gravitating to bargains in Wandal, Berserker and Allenstown.

Homes sit on the market for a median of 63 days in Wandal, and the median house price has changed -2.6 per cent over the past decade.

North Rockhampton recent sales:

Six properties have sold in the 4701 suburb, across Frenchville (two), Kawana (two), Berserker (one) and Koongal (one).

The cheapest was a vacant 607sq m block of land at Mitchelle St, Frenchville for $142,000; a profit of $38,000 on the 20Pro17 valuation of $108,000.

The most expensive of the disclosed house sales was $308,000 for 3018 Blanchfield St, Koongal on April 1.

The property was valued at $108,000 on June 30, 2017.

Koongal houses sit on the market for a median of 65 days.

