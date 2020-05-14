The mysterious ‘letterbox fairy’ of Talbot Estate

Jeff Philippi with his daughter 11 year old Eve who hand makes and delivers little news letters every Wednesday to cheer her neighbours up.

The mysterious ‘letterbox fairy’ phenomenon that has gripped the attention of the Talbot Estate community for weeks has finally been solved.

Every Wednesday for the past month, residents have excitedly checked their letterboxes to collect their ‘Wednesday Weekly’ cards - identical little notes that mysteriously began to appear roughly four weeks ago.

Bridget Carr was one of the first to discover the notes.

When checking her letterbox one afternoon, she found the little piece of paper with the words ‘Wednesday Weekly’ hand scribed on it, along with a joke and a little cartoon drawing.

She was thrilled to find it but confused as to where it came from.

After talking with her neighbours, she realised every cottage in the Estate has received a Wednesday Weekly, each one hand made and identical to the last.

Over the following weeks the elderly residents of Talbot Estate came to look forward to Wednesday afternoons and the delivery of their mysterious notes.

According to Ms Carr, no matter how many times she tried, she wasn’t been able to catch the ‘little fairy’ in the act.

She has, however, been able to find out who this little fairy is.

As word of the notes began to spread, residents began to keep an eye out, hoping to witness the deliveries as they happened.

One resident, Michael Duffy, eventually succeeded.

Eve Phillipi, 12, lives across the road from Mr Duffy on Wurst St.

According to her dad Jeff , Eve came to him four weeks ago, with 80 hand made cards in hand and told him she wanted to deliver them around the neighbourhood.

“She just came to me once with this little design that she’d drawn up on a piece of paper and it just said Wednesday Weekly on it, with a joke and a little cartoon picture,” Mr Phillipi said.

“She said she wanted to go around and hand them out in the neighbourhood, so I said ok and we went and handed those ones out and she did it again the following week.”

Mr Duffy eventually noticed Eve and her dad delivering these notes and said he was touched by the effort.

“A lot of people as you can realise out here don’t get much mail, so on a Wednesday you see a lot of people coming out with a smile on their face to check their mailboxes,” he said.

According to Mr Phillipi, this had been Eve’s intention from the start.

“She said she just wanted to cheer people up, with everything going on.”

Indeed, the Estate’s manager Brad Keyworth said all the residents had been ‘tickled pink’ by her efforts, though none more so than Ms Carr.

“I think she’s just ­wonderful,” she said.

“We were so delighted, here’s this little cutie pea, giving out all these notes in our letterboxes and cheering us up because we’re all over 70 and in isolation.”

Determined to show her appreciation, Ms Carr put ­together a special gift for Eve; a card signed by all her happy customers and a bouquet of flowers, picked from residents’ gardens.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ms Carr presented Eve with the gift when she was finally able to catch her in the act.