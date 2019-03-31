Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lindsay Sturgeon is the latest Candidate to join the race for the Capricornia seat in the 2019 federal election.
Lindsay Sturgeon is the latest Candidate to join the race for the Capricornia seat in the 2019 federal election. United Australia Party
Politics

The new tax policy proposed by UAP could save you thousands

Jack Evans
by
31st Mar 2019 12:57 PM

CAPRICORNIA candidate for the United Australia Party, Lindsay Sturgeon, has spoken out about his party's ambitious new Zonal Tax Break policy.

The policy looks to lower taxes by 20 percent across Australia for those living in regional communities.

Mr Sturgeon believed the national AUP policy would would provide much needed economic stimulus to the region.

"The United Australia Party is committed to taking pressure off major centres and stimulating economic growth in rural areas through a 20 percent Zonal Tax Break,'' Mr Sturgeon said.

"Regional communities are the backbone of Australia and need to be supported. 85 percent of Australia's income comes from regional areas and it's not fair that people in the bush suffer from city-centric governance.

"Regional communities need strong representation which we are committed to delivering.

"Policies such as a 20% tax break for people living more than 200km outside the state capitals will drive growth in these regions.”

Mr Sturgeon said the move was a revival of a policy from a time gone but he believed it would still be applicable to contemporary Australia.

"Zonal taxation has worked under previous governments in the 1960s and is constitutional under commonwealth law so why not offer the incentive to live and work in some of the best communities Australia has to offer,'' he said.

"By providing tax breaks in areas that are disadvantaged geographically, zonal taxation would stimulate economic growth in regional communities providing jobs, allowing these regions to decentralise and properly develop.

"We need to invest in these regions to promote growth and strengthen our towns and communities,'' Mr Sturgeon said.

The UAP's national policy flyer states that Zonal Tax Breaks would encourage residents of the Nations capitals to move to regional areas and de-congest the cities.

The policy comes under the the UAP's broader ideals of decentralisation of which the party has been campaigning heavily.

auspol lindsay sturgon tax breaks united australia party
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Police track fugitive in North Rocky suburb

    Police track fugitive in North Rocky suburb

    Breaking 12.40pm. Last seen jumping over fence at unit block

    • 31st Mar 2019 12:54 PM
    Nice little earner makes Clive our richest

    premium_icon Nice little earner makes Clive our richest

    Business Clive Palmer is the richest Queenslander in a list published today.

    MAYOR'S COLUMN: Collaboration makes for the best results

    premium_icon MAYOR'S COLUMN: Collaboration makes for the best results

    Council News 'Twin cities' approach to boost region