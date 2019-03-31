The new tax policy proposed by UAP could save you thousands

Lindsay Sturgeon is the latest Candidate to join the race for the Capricornia seat in the 2019 federal election.

CAPRICORNIA candidate for the United Australia Party, Lindsay Sturgeon, has spoken out about his party's ambitious new Zonal Tax Break policy.

The policy looks to lower taxes by 20 percent across Australia for those living in regional communities.

Mr Sturgeon believed the national AUP policy would would provide much needed economic stimulus to the region.

"The United Australia Party is committed to taking pressure off major centres and stimulating economic growth in rural areas through a 20 percent Zonal Tax Break,'' Mr Sturgeon said.

"Regional communities are the backbone of Australia and need to be supported. 85 percent of Australia's income comes from regional areas and it's not fair that people in the bush suffer from city-centric governance.

"Regional communities need strong representation which we are committed to delivering.

"Policies such as a 20% tax break for people living more than 200km outside the state capitals will drive growth in these regions.”

Mr Sturgeon said the move was a revival of a policy from a time gone but he believed it would still be applicable to contemporary Australia.

"Zonal taxation has worked under previous governments in the 1960s and is constitutional under commonwealth law so why not offer the incentive to live and work in some of the best communities Australia has to offer,'' he said.

"By providing tax breaks in areas that are disadvantaged geographically, zonal taxation would stimulate economic growth in regional communities providing jobs, allowing these regions to decentralise and properly develop.

"We need to invest in these regions to promote growth and strengthen our towns and communities,'' Mr Sturgeon said.

The UAP's national policy flyer states that Zonal Tax Breaks would encourage residents of the Nations capitals to move to regional areas and de-congest the cities.

The policy comes under the the UAP's broader ideals of decentralisation of which the party has been campaigning heavily.