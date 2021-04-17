The new utes ‘too dangerous’ for Aussie roads

A new breed of utes is making their way onto Aussie roads in increasing numbers, but some safety and planning experts have grave concerns.

Safety advocates and town planners are crying foul over a new breed of US pick-up trucks they say are too big for our city streets.

Huge American utes that weigh more than three tonnes and measure more than six metres long represent a risk to regular road users, according to safety bodies and infrastructure experts.

General Motors is selling the massive Chevrolet Silverado through its new GM Special Vehicles operation, while Ram Trucks Australia's American pick-ups represent one of the fastest-growing brands on sale.

American-style pick-up trucks are hitting the road in record numbers.

The companies are cashing in on Australia's growing obsession with utes. The Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger have become de facto family cars for many, while others are drawn to the more expensive Rams for their V8 engines and ability to tow large boats.

Buyers are prepared to spend big bucks on their ute obsessions. Ram trucks start at $79,950 drive-away, running to $150,000-plus for luxury versions.

Ram customer Joe Renna said he enjoys his ute.

"It does everything I need," he said.

"It's a car that does everything. It's obviously bigger than what I've had in the past. I've always had four-wheel-drives, like a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Everest. I have a boat that I tow and I go dirt bike riding with it."

Mr Renna said the car was not too big for Melbourne streets.

"I haven't had a problem with it," he said.

"It fits within a normal car spot on the street, but I haven't tackled a car park yet."

Melbourne-based Joe Renna with his RAM Ute. Picture: Mark Stewart

Jacob Martin, a team leader in transport planning for infrastructure firm Cardno, says American utes "fly in the face" of planning trends.

"People are trading in family sedans for SUVs and larger vehicles, but the road network and the standards we use don't reflect that at all," he said.

"The current design standards don't reflect those large vehicles and policies aren't changing to accept them in the future.

These utes are considerably bigger than most other dual-cab utes on sale.

"These large American vehicles and large SUVs are safer for their occupants but more dangerous for the road system. They're more dangerous for everyone around them."

Australia's road safety body ANCAP has changed its crash testing as a result of the growing number of bigger utes and 4WDs on the road.

Its chief executive Carla Hoorweg said "larger, heavier vehicles tend to be over-represented in fatalities and serious injuries, particularly in relation to pedestrians and cyclists".

Ram declined to comment when contacted by News Corp Australia.

GMSV said its vehicles are equipped with modern driver aids such as auto emergency braking, and were mainly used outside of city centres for towing heavy items.

Research by the University of Buffalo in the United States found that "being hit by a vehicle that is 1000 pounds (about 450 kilograms) heavier generates a 40 to 50 per cent increase in fatality risk".

Pedestrian Council of Australia chief executive Harold Scruby said the big trucks represent "an awful American trend".

"There's no need in most cases for these vehicles to be so huge," Mr Scruby said.

"You don't need these vehicles in Australia. They're gas guzzlers and they're very dangerous to pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.

RAM Trucks do have their upside, though.

"The concern we have as an advocate for pedestrians is that they take a lot longer to stop and the visibility around them isn't as good as a normal SUV, because of the big bonnet."

Sydney-based documentary producer Tom Lawrence sold his Ram pick-up truck after finding it was impractical for life on suburban streets.

"I'm in the eastern suburbs in Sydney, which is pretty tight," Mr Lawrence said.

"Getting around wasn't a problem - I felt as though the vehicle shrunk around me. But getting a park was the worst part.

"It's so big. Probably a little bit of overkill."

Mr Lawrence said the Ram was a "really good truck" for long-distance and off-road driving.

He said he would "definitely buy another".

"I've test driven the Chevy Silverado and the new Ram coming out this year as well. Both are pretty impressive offerings," he said.

Owners love most things about the big trucks, except for parking.

"But I'd be dealing with the same issues living in Sydney."

Jason Ebert bought a Ram as a company car for his PSI Motorsport business producing four-wheel-drive accessories in Ferntree Gully, Victoria.

"It's the best car that I've had," he said.

"It's very spacious, and very comfortable to drive - even with modifications it's still very smooth.

"It has a bigger cabin and tray than a Ranger and all the other vehicles. I can get into most carparks but it's very tight."

The Ram and Silverado are significantly longer than Australian Standards parking requirements, which ask developers to accommodate 99th percentile vehicles similar in size to a Toyota LandCruiser.

Melbourne-based American Special Vehicles started converting Detroit-made Ram pick-up trucks from left to right-hand-drive in 2015, notching up its 5000th example in late 2019. Ram sales grew in a declining market last year, outselling some established brands.

Its advertising slogan says: "Eats utes for breakfast".

GM sells its Silverado pick-ups with the promise that they offer "protection of you and your passengers" few cars can match.

Originally published as The new utes 'too dangerous' for Aussie roads