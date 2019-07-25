The next steps for the Rockhampton rehab centre unclear

Tammy Fairley with her daughters Chelsea and Stella gathering in protest of the proposed location of a drug rehab facility.

CONSULTATION is yet to begin on the potential new home of the controversial drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility - the Music Bowl - nor is it clear when it will start.

On Wednesday afternoon in a closed meeting, Rockhampton Regional Council decided to release land on the Music Bowl site to Queensland Health as an alternative site for the rehab facility.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Government said an official offer had not been received.

She said while the department was "excited” by the news, they could not provide a timeframe on when consultation would begin.

The spokesperson said as Queensland Health hadn't been given the offer, it therefore was unable to begin community consultation.

Progress for the previously planned site at Birkbeck Drive was put on hold by the department after immense community backlash.

Community resistance to the Music Bowl site however appears to be less apparent.

Residents at the forum appeared to accept the Music Bowl as an alternative option when it was raised by speakers, and representatives from all levels of government have since come out in support.

Responses to recent reports on social media platforms have also been placid.

As a potential site, the Music Bowl has had a turbulent history as arrangements were almost reached earlier this year before ultimately being deemed "unsuitable” to host the facility.

The Member for Keppel and driving force behind the facility Brittany Lauga had previously stated it was always her preferred option.

The Morning Bulletin understands the new site offered by the council contains more suitable sections of land not offered previously.

Health Minister Steven Miles addressed the facility in yesterday's estimate hearings.

"The Department of Health and CQHHS are working through a suitable site for the facility after considering over 50 potential sites,” he said.

He said the department was considering "alternative options” following the feedback from department representatives who attended last week's forum and discussed the "impasse” met during previous planning efforts saying yesterday's news was promising.

"I am pleased that Mayor Margaret Strelow agreed to re-open discussions between the council and Queensland Health regarding a site at the Music Bowl that had previously been actively considered,” he said.

"I understand the council has formally considered and will now enter formal negotiations - which is great news,” he said.

The council has said the the hand-over of land will be "subject to State Government undertaking appropriate consultation”.