The ending to The Notebook has been edited for Netflix … and fans are not happy.
Movies

Fury over Notebook’s alternative ending

by Staff writer
26th Feb 2019 8:37 AM

RACHEL McAdams and Ryan Gosling first captured our hearts when they starred as young lovers Noah and Allie in the hit 2004 romantic drama The Notebook.

The heartwarming film centres around Noah retelling Allie - who is suffering from dementia and living in a nursing home - the story of their unlikely romance.

And if the "why didn't you write me" scene doesn't reduce you to tears, the ending where Noah and Allie peacefully pass away in their sleep is pretty much guaranteed to turn you into an emotional mess.

However, diehard fans have been left "fuming" because Netflix is streaming an alternative ending to the much-loved film, The Sunreports.

 

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in a scene from The Notebook. Picture: The Notebook
Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in a scene from The Notebook. Picture: The Notebook

 

Instead of Allie and Noah passing away together after she finally remembers their heartwarming love story, Netflix's version finishes with the pair holding hands before cutting to the credits.

In other words, you no longer have to brace yourself for the moment the nurse walks in and realises what's happened as this ending leads viewers to believe Noah will start again from scratch the next day.

Fans have been pretty vocal in their dissatisfaction with the alternative ending.

One fan vented: "How can you cut off the last minute when it's so important???"

Meanwhile, another added: "Fuming that Netflix have cut out the ending of the Notebook. Day ruined."

Revealing how they are not "one bit happy" about the change, a third fan wrote: "I wanted a good boo f***** hoo cry and they cropped out the saddest part. F*** you Netflix."

This article was edited and republished from The Sun with permission.

    • 26th Feb 2019 8:16 AM