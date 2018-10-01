Menu
Maroochydore car enthusiast William Wilkie and his Holden 1963 EJ Station Wagon.
Motoring

The offer he couldn't refuse on a mint-condition EJ Holden

29th Sep 2018 4:00 AM

Are you a vintage/veteran or latest model lover?

Vintage.

 

What was your first car or motorbike?

1963 Holden EJ

 

How much did it cost?

$10,000.

 

What is your fondest memory of a car or drive you took in it?

Driving to the Noosa Beach Classic Car Show and being surrounded by other locals and their vintage cars.

 

What is your current vehicle?

A 1963 Holden EJ Special.

 

What do you love about it?

The vintage pearl white/purple interior with no seatbelts.

 

How long have to you had the car and where was it sourced?

Two years. I found it at a job I was working at.

The elderly owner offered a price I couldn't resist.

 

Tell us about what's under the metal and are there any modifications?

It's an original 138 motor with extractors and straight exhaust with hotdog.

The car is lowered at the rear with neon green lights under the dash (glovebox/steering wheel).

 

What makes your car so special?

Being able to cruise along the Sunshine Coast with my mates.

 

How often do you drive your car?

At least once or twice a week.

 

Mostly pleasure and personal use or business?

Pleasure and personal use.

 

Does it have a name? How have you personalised it: for example, Personalised Plates, fluffy dice?

Vincenzo. Rear and side venetian blinds, soundsystem, green neon lights, snoop dogg air freshener, purple carpet (floor), original '60s Holden steering wheel and a dancing hula girl on the dash.

 

Do you work on your own car or get it maintained at a garage/by the manufacturer/specialists?

Minor personalised work and any major work at Old Skool Cars, Kunda Park.

 

What will your next car/bike be?

Unsure at this stage.

 

If you could buy any vehicle in the world, what would it be?

A 1964 Chevy Impala.

AT A GLANCE

MODEL 1963 Holden EJ Special station wagon.   

ENGINE 138 Grey, a 2170cc (132.5 cubic inches) straight-six from the factory which generated 45kW (60 brake horsepower)   

TYRES 205/60 R13 white walls   

BRAKES Drums.   

OWNER William Wilkie   

DETAILS While it has the original 138 motor, the EJ has extractors and straight exhaust with hot dog muffler. The car is lowered at rear with neon green lights under the dash (glovebox/steering wheel)   Photos: Patrick Woods 

cars news classic cars holden ej special motoring
