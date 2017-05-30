The Old Station Fly In and Heritage Show hits great heights

THOUSANDS of aviation fans were propelled through the gates of 'The Old Station' Cattle Station near Raglan, to witness the 26th The Old Station Fly In and Heritage Show.

The bumper weekend of activities and excitement culminated in an air show featuring aerobatic displays from the RAAF Roulettes, Australia's very own 'Top Gun' pilot Matt Hall, Paul Bennet and Warbirds.

President of the The Old Station Flying Club Allan 'Kiwi' Andrew said the event was a very popular estimating 8,000 visitors drove and flew in to watch the air show, truck and heritage machinery show and tractor pulling event.

"It was very popular and very inspiring the comments we got back from people,” Kiwi said.

"We haven't got the number yet but there were 1,200 cars and there were over 480 camping sites for the weekend.

He said there was a drama during the grand finale of the RAAF Roulette's aerial display with one of the pilots experiencing technical difficulties and having to abort their performance.

Right at the end, one of the aircraft must have had a little technical fault and because they are so strict with the aircraft, he flew straight back to Rocky and another one escorted him back.”