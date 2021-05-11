‘The older miners would be rolling in their graves’

Veteran miner Peter Guinea and his fellow teammates have been called into a meeting with the site superintendent during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He says the superintendent tells them they have crunched the numbers and there is going to be people laid off at the mine site, specifically, labour hire workers.

It's June 2020 and they are given assurances that it probably won't happen for three months or so.

Mr Guinea speaks up, asking the superintendent if fly-in-fly-out workers would be told they had lost their job before they flew home.

This way they could collect their work boots and clothes before they left.

He says the superintendent assured him workers would find out the news before they flew home.

Just a few weeks later, Mr Guinea learns he is one of the people losing their job.

At 64 years old, and with the hope of working in the industry for a few more years until retirement, the veteran miner is gutted.

He knows not many employers would want to hire a 64 year old.

"When you turn 65 no one wants you anyway - when you turn 60 no one wants you," Mr Guinea said.

It's a brutal send-off for a man who has spent 25 years working in the mining industry.

But Mr Guinea is not alone in his experience.

Former Bowen Basin miner Peter Guinea was made redundant last year. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Over the past 10 years, the mining industry has experienced a widespread shift away from permanent work, in favour of labour hire and casual work.

Labour hire involves outsourcing a business recruitment process to a third party - the labour hire company.

In exchange for a fee, labour hire company workers are 'leased' temporarily to a client or company.

This employment usually does not involve long term contracts familiar in permanent employment arrangements.

Labour hire company Workfast, on its website, says the practice has become more attractive to companies and businesses because it is flexible and they can scale their workforce up or down when required.

The company says labour hire can also be beneficial for employees looking for more flexibility in their work.

The downside of labour hire

Mr Guinea has worked in mining as both a permanent employee and labour hire.

He said labour hire growth in the industry had created poorer conditions and safety standards for miners because those who spoke out on safety conditions could be easily shown the door.

Mr Guinea said it was common for labour hire workers who raised concerns about safety to be "selected out and sacked".

"Going back a few years ago now, one bloke complained about no lights on the hardstand - that's where you pick up your truck," he said.

"It's in the (Mining) Act that there's got to be lights, there's got to be standing lights on the hardstand.

"When he told (the company) this, they said 'we supply you with a head lamp and that's sufficient lighting'."

Mr Guinea said after the worker continued to challenge this, he was sacked the following week.

"People see that, and they're not game to talk," he said.

"It's a shocking situation."

Earlier this year, miner Wayne Sellars told the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry labour hire contractors were treated differently to the permanent workforce.

He was one of five men injured in last year's explosion at Grosvenor mine.

"It's just the way it is," Mr Sellars said.

"In a permanent workforce you've got more of a voice to speak up.

"We were punished if someone injured themselves, we'd lose our bonus on site.

"That breeds bad culture; it puts everyone off-side."

The cost of labour hire to mining regions. Picture: The McKell Institute.

Lifting the lid on a culture of secrecy in mining

Mr Guinea is one of the few miners to speak out about issues plaguing the industry.

He said those still employed in mining were hesitant to speak publicly for the same reason they chose not to speak up about mine safety.

He believes the lack of job security keeps them silent.

Put simply, if you don't want to get a black mark against your name in the industry, don't draw attention to yourself.

Mr Guinea, on the other hand, is in a unique situation and feels he has nothing to lose.

He is no longer employed in the industry and, now facing retirement age, he does not anticipate he will ever work in mining again.

When asked why he wanted to speak out now, Mr Guinea responded: "I'd just seen enough and had enough".

"You see people losing their jobs every week," he said.

"People have got houses to pay off, bills to pay - at the end of the day, someone's got to make a stand.

"Someone's got to stand up and say, 'this is wrong'."

The former Bowen Basin miner believed he was made redundant because he spoke up for other workers during a meeting where his team was told of looming job cuts.

Mr Guinea received a cash payout after winning his unfair dismissal case against his former labour hire company WorkPac.

WorkPac was contacted for comment, but did not respond by deadline.

Mr Guinea said being an industry veteran and "older bloke", he would not stand for being "pushed around so much".

He said those new to mining would follow what their superior told them to do - whether it was safe or not.

"There are people that have been out there (at the mines) for 10 years and have never been on strike for one condition - not one condition," Mr Guinea said.

"The older miners would be rolling in their graves thinking about what's going on now.

"To see the condition of the industry now, compared to what it was - they'd be rolling in their graves.

"All that effort to make it a safe and profitable industry - it's all gone."

A key election issue

Just like the last time Australians went to the polls, mining casualisation will remain a hot topic in the lead up to the next federal election.

Mr Guinea has called on both major parties to commit to more permanent jobs and "get rid of the labour hire companies".

Dawson MP George Christensen said the Morrison Liberal National government had already changed the law to give casuals the right the convert to permanent work.

"This change happened in March of this year after ongoing pressure on the government from myself," Mr Christensen said.

The Fair Work Ombudsman now provides the following specific advice based on the new laws.

An employer (other than a small business employer) must offer their casual employee to convert to full-time or part-time (permanent) when the employee: has worked for their employer for 12 months, has worked a regular pattern of hours for at least the past six of those months on an ongoing basis and could continue working those hours as a permanent employee without significant changes.

Queensland Senator Murray Watt outside Dawson MP George Christensen's Mackay office.

But Labor Senator and opposition spokesman for Queensland resources Murray Watt said mining casualisation had 'exploded' under the current government.

"You've got miners who have been on the same full-time shifts, on the same rosters year after year who are classed as casual, when they want a permanent job," Mr Watt said.

"These are workers who are stressed and worried about the future.

"They can't get a sick day, can't get a mortgage and can't get job security for their families."

Labor has promised if it is elected at the next federal election, the party will legislate a fairer definition of 'casual' work, to ensure people who are really permanents get all the benefits of permanents.

"We'll also crack down on the exploitation of labour hire workers through a new policy - same job, same pay," Mr Watt said.

"If you're working as a labour hire casual, whether it be in mining or any other industry, under a Labor government, you will have to be paid at least the same amount as a permanent worker.

"The days of people being ripped off as labour hire workers, getting paid less than permanents and also missing out on job security and other benefits have got to end."

The Coalition denies this, saying the laws have already been adjusted as above.

