The one man Horn has his sights set on

While a battle with rising star Tim Tszyu looms on Jeff Horn's radar he wants to immediately chase a world title fight in Brisbane against Brazil's Patrick Teixeira.

After Horn snatched victory from Michael Zerafa on Wednesday night in one of the greatest fights Australia has seen, he said his immediate goal was to become a two-time world champion following his world welterweight title win against Manny Pacquiao in 2017.

``I'm interested in fighting Tszyu but at the moment that's a domestic level fight and I want to win another world title,'' said Horn, who outpointed Zerafa in a pulsating 10-round brawl at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Jeff Horn knocks down Michael Zerafa during their middleweight bout at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

"Tim's done well. He's fought some pretty good opposition but he wants to jump into the deep end against me without any floaties on.

"World titles are where it's at. If I have a choice between Tim Tszyu and a world title, I'll go with the world title.''

Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton says he will do everything possible to bring Teixeira to Brisbane in preference to a Tszyu fight.

Three weeks ago the Brazilian scored an upset victory over American-based Carlos Adames for the interim WBO world light-middleweight title (70kg) and Rushton says he is the perfect opponent for Horn.

Jeff Horn at Brisbane’s Southbank after winning his rematch against Michael Zerafa. (AAPImage/David Clark)

"We will be contacting Oscar de la Hoya, Teixeira's promoter, and see if we can broker a deal for the fight in Brisbane,'' Rushton said.

"I saw Teixeira fight in Mexico in April and thought then that Jeff could beat him. He's a southpaw too and as Jeff showed in beating Manny Pacquiao he loves fighting southpaws because they move onto his big right hand.

"We're looking at all options and a fight with Tim Tszyu is a possibility if we can't get the world title shot straight away. In a perfect world I would like to see Jeff win another world title and defend it against Tszyu but those pieces may not come together and we may end up fighting Tim in a world title eliminator.''

Horn's promoter Dean Lonergan said he had spoken with Tszyu's promoter Matt Rose and felt that a Horn-Tszyu fight would ``probably be the biggest thing we could do right now'' but believed that Horn would ``absolutely destroy Tszyu''.

Brazil’s new world champ Patrick Teixeira (left) celebrates with promoter and former champ Oscar de la Hoya. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Horn's experiment with fighting at the heavier middleweight division (72.5kg) almost ended in another disaster on Wednesday night.

After dominating the first eight rounds, Horn ran into a tornado in the ninth as Zerafa's cornerman Blake Caparello, the world No. 3 light-heavyweight, told his man to go for the kill.

Horn has always called Round 9 his ``voodoo round''.

He was brutalized by Manny Pacquiao in the ninth round at Suncorp Stadium, he lost his world title in the ninth round to Terence Crawford last year and was stopped by Zerafa in nine rounds in Bendigo on August 31.

As Horn mulled over his superstitions, a revitalized Zerafa started Round 9 with heavy shots as the fight changed dramatically.

Patrick Teixeira (right) throws a right hand against middleweight Patrick Allotey. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Suddenly Horn felt like it was their first fight all over again as he reeled around the ring, bloodied and hurt.

With 72 seconds left in the round and Horn's face a mess, Sydney referee John Cauchi stopped the assault and took Horn to Dr Ben Manion so that the shocking cut over Horn's left eye could be assessed.

Tim Tszyu slugs Jack Brubaker in Sydney on December 06. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Manion let the fight continue, though the cut would later need 11 stitches.

Moments later with Horn under fire again he cracked home a huge right hand that decked Zerafa.

The Melbourne boxer went down and got back up only to stagger into another fight hand that decked him again.

The bell saved a groggy Zerafa a few seconds later but Horn went on to win a 10-round decision.