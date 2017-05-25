28°
One scary CQ man Rocky ladies don't want to date

Kerri-Anne Mesner
25th May 2017
DAVID Charles Ross doesn't seem to understand when it's over, it's over.

Pleading guilty in the Rockhampton District Court to a number of charges including assault, stalking, burglary and attempting to stop the course of justice, Ross' nine-page criminal history spoke of a life of violence against other people and animals as relationships broke down.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said Ross was not remorseful about his actions against his latest victim, even trying to blame her for his behaviour.

The 38-year-old's violent offending dates back to 1998 where he appeared in the Biloela court for threatening to slit a woman's throat.

He was sentenced in 2004 in the Gladstone courts after dragging his then-partner by the hair into the backyard.

In 2009, he slammed a woman's head against a wall four or five times. His latest victim was assaulted three times in a two-month period early last year.

Ms Lawrence said the victim, 41, had a short relationship with Ross before the offences.

The court heard Ross grabbed the victim around the neck and punched her in the jaw on one occasion.

Weeks later, as she was trying to leave his caravan in Gladstone, he slammed her up against a car.

Next, Ross attended her house while she had a friend visiting.

He knocked on her door, but after she saw him through curtains, she told him to leave. He made threats to harm other people at the house and police attended.

The court heard police gave Ross a move on direction, which he ignored and went talking to neighbours and making more threats.

The victim was so fearful of Ross, she went to stay at a friend's place in Wowan. Over the course of the next 19 days, he called her more than 100 times and contacted many people she knew, attempting to locate her.

The night she returned to her home in Biloela, she was watching TV with a friend when Ross turned up.

The court heard the victim's friend stood against the back door as Ross pushed his way in.

The victim's friend ran away from the house, still on the phone to emergency services, while the victim tried to stop Ross from entering the back door.

Ross smashed a glass panel in the back door with a stick which he then used to hit the victim over the head.

Two days later, the victim arrived home after grocery shopping to find Ross there.

He approached her and blamed her for his behaviour, telling her to go to the police and have the charges dropped.

Ross grabbed her from behind and held a butter knife to her throat, threatening to cut her.

He then picked up a teaspoon, put it to her eye and threatened to gouge out her eye.

Then he held a hammer to her head and threatened to smash her head in, telling her "you're lucky I love you".

Ross then made the victim get into a vehicle and while driving, the pair became noticed by police.

Ross was taken into custody where he made no admissions about his violent and stalking offending.

His defence barrister Tom Polley described a childhood filled with alcohol-fuelled violence.

"He certainly has a deplorable history," he said.

"He grew up fighting, defending his (aunt) and brothers."

Mr Polley said an act of standing up to his step-father led to him having to leave home and he managed to get a job painting houses and had many labour jobs throughout his adult life.

During sentencing, Judge Michael Burnett noted Ross had been sentenced to a 12-month prison term, wholly suspended, along with a good behaviour bond in 2014 by the Rockhampton Magistrates Court. That sentence, for a Commonwealth offence, had a five-year operational period.

Judge Burnett said if action was to be taken for breaching that sentence, it was to serve concurrent to the sentence handed down for the offences committed in 2016.

Ross received a three-year jail term with a parole release date of June 13, taking into account 345 days already served.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  assault barrister tom polley biloela crown prosecutor tiffany lawrence david charles ross gladstone judge michael burnett rockhampton district court stalking wowan

