The one thing that could decide Fifita’s future

DOZENS of the NRL's finest will face the toughest decisions of their careers from Friday, when rival clubs are allowed to throw everything but the kitchen sink to secure their signatures.

And at the top of the list sits barnstorming 19-year-old David Fifita.

When most kids his age are facing the tough decision of what to make for dinner, Fifita will have to decide whether he wants to be paid a reported $1 million a year or stay loyal to the Broncos.

It's not an easy decision to make and one that Fifita admits will require the advice of his close-knit family.

Stream the 2019 Oceania Cup Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

"I just worry about my footy and whatever my mum wants I will do because she is the one who has always been there and seen everything," Fifita said last week.

"She will make the call - and she will make the right one for me. She will be the one that probably would make my decision. She does everything for me and whatever she says goes."

Clubs such as the Warriors, Roosters and Rabbitohs are lining up at Fifita's front door to try and secure his services for the 2021 season.

But the Broncos are confident he will remain at Red Hill for the foreseeable future, even if it means being paid less than a million a year.

It could be because the Broncos have one thing not all NRL clubs can today boast about - a promising pack of young forwards.

Where will Fifita end up? AAP Image/Dave Hunt.

If Fifita does decide to stay, the bolstered Broncos' engine room will boast a stack of star players such as Payne Haas, Tevita Pangai Jr, Joe Ofahengaue and Matt Lodge - a combination sure to send shivers through anyone's spine.

Another club hoping to retain some of their superstar players is the Titans.

Jai Arrow and AJ Brimson are set to test their market value as of Friday and become free agents for the 2021 season.

New Titans coach Justin Holbrook is due to touch down on the Glitter Strip this week and his first priority should be to lock down both Arrow and Brimson.

The 2019 wooden-spooners can ill-afford to lose two Maroons representatives, no matter the cost, and Holbrook will need to work his magic to keep his players from jumping ship.

Fifita starred for the Junior Kangaroos last week. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

Further north, a similar scenario is occurring with a host of stars free to negotiate with rival clubs on Friday.

Kyle Feldt, Jake Clifford, Jordan McLean and Tom Opacic are among North Queensland's playing roster to come off contract next year, which means other NRL clubs can begin negotiating with them.

The Cowboys will be looking to start afresh next season following their below-par result in 2019 - and with the opening of their brand new stadium, their next step is to sort out the futures of their star players.

You come to realise how much money is being thrown around in the NRL when $80 million worth of value hits the open market and clearly Queensland's NRL clubs face some upcoming tough decisions.