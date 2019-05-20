Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jon never looked at Dany that way
Jon never looked at Dany that way
TV

The only GoT moment that matters

by Wenlei Ma
20th May 2019 2:38 PM

SPOILERS AHEAD FOR GAME OF THRONES SERIES FINALE

When Jon neglected to pat very good boy Ghost goodbye two episodes ago on Game of Thrones, the internet was so very cross.

How could he! Cold!

Jon was torn a new one for being a bad fur parent. Never mind he just beat back the Night King - well, Arya beat the Night King but Jon helped.

That lack of affection for his most steadfast companion made him the most hated doggo owner there ever was - we exaggerate but the internet is a cruel beast.

The director of that non-goodbye, David Nutter, had to come out and defend it, saying he thought it was better to keep "Ghost off to the side".

It seemed like a cruel way to treat a pupper that had stood by Jon through everything, even death.

Love at first sight
Love at first sight

Now we know the real reason why. Nutter, who also directed the finale, was saving all that Ghost love for the finale.

Ghost's reunion with Jon is the very best moment of the series finale. No debate, I won't hear otherwise. It was paw-fect.

Sure, loads of other things happened. But don't tell me your heart didn't swell the most when Jon, walking through Castle Black and through the Wildlings, hears a little whimper and turns his head to find Ghost.

Jon never looked at Dany that way
Jon never looked at Dany that way

 

This here is the only moment in this finale that matters
This here is the only moment in this finale that matters

 

A happy ending
A happy ending

There he stood, smiling, shuffling his feet. The best friends are reunited, and Jon bends down to give Ghost a well-deserved pat. Such a good boy.

When the gate to beyond The Wall opens and Jon, Tormund and the Wildlings pass through it, it's Ghost that leads the way.

The boys are truly where they belong. And together.

Game of Thrones is streaming on Foxtel Now

Share your TV and movies obsessions | @wenleima

Ghost would never leave Jon
Ghost would never leave Jon
Such a good boy!
Such a good boy!

More Stories

Show More
game of thrones

Top Stories

    Govt slammed: ‘disgraceful example of incompetence’

    premium_icon Govt slammed: ‘disgraceful example of incompetence’

    Politics Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is under pressure to overhaul her Government and its message on Adani as party elders warn Labor could be turfed from office.

    Zeek blows Voice coaches away with powerful performance

    premium_icon Zeek blows Voice coaches away with powerful performance

    TV LOCAL talent Zeek Power opened new season of The Voice in style.

    Adani accuses Premier of not listening to CQ election result

    premium_icon Adani accuses Premier of not listening to CQ election result

    Politics 'The Premier and Deputy still have a tin ear to their own voters'

    • 20th May 2019 1:03 PM
    Capricornia, Flynn play a pivotal role in election result

    premium_icon Capricornia, Flynn play a pivotal role in election result

    Politics As the celebrations continue, the recriminations commence.