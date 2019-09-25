The outrageous cost of cement undermining CQ’s potential

Hi Readers, the big projects are starting to come on board for CQ but the massive increase in costs is cause for alarm.

THE staggering cost blowout of the Rookwood Weir must surely cast a shadow over every major construction project in Queensland, if not Australia.

Yesterday we ran a report that alleged the State would significantly reduce the Rookwood project’s size from 76,000 megalitres to 54,000 megalitres because of the cost of cement.

The 40,000 megalitres set aside for agriculture would be halved.

Sunwater allegedly advised the Commonwealth on August 8 that the $352m project had increased to $566m.

The report said it was now not certain if the project was feasible, putting at risk Rockhampton’s water security and the $1 billion it was projected to create for agriculture in the region.

However, Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham yesterday told The Morning Bulletin that the weir was progressing with Expressions of Interest open on October 2.

CHANGE OF PLANS: A revised plan for the Rookwood Weir project was expected to have a reduced water capacity.

He said the weir would be built without gates to ensure the project could be delivered on time and within the $352m budget.

The weir will now provide 34,000 megalitres of urban and industrial water for customers in Gladstone and the Capricorn Coast, with the remaining water dedicated to agricultural customers.

That would seem to be just 20,000 megalitres based on the 54,000 megalitre resize claim.

Does that now halve the estimated 2000 jobs in 10 years that was set to flow from the weir’s potential?

How could they get it so wrong?

There should be an investigation into the outrageous cost of cement that is undermining this region’s potential and you would think the nation.

I can’t wait to see the cost update for Brisbane’s $5b Cross River rail project.

Until next time, all the best.

Frazer Pearce,

Editor.