Rockhampton band Silky Fuzz will play Beef Australia's opening on Sunday afternoon in The Paddock.
News

The Paddock the place to be at Beef Australia 2018

vanessa jarrett
by
28th Mar 2018 8:00 AM

FOR THE first time in 30 years, Beef Australia will open its gates a day early on Sunday May 6.

This will give locals and visitors an advanced taste of the The Paddock - Beef Australia 2018's hub for entertainment, food and speciality bars, it will be the place to be to take in all of the tastes of the evening.

Caitie Hughes will perform in The Paddock at Beef Australia 2018
The Paddock, will play home to a week of live music and entrainment, beverage outlets including The Paddock Bar, Veuve Clicquot Lawn and the Espresso Martini Van as well as a massive range of food stalls.

Sunday night's opening of The Paddock will feature a huge line-up of local entertainment including, Silky Fuzz, Ben Beasley and Caitie Hughes.

Acoustic soloist Ben Beasley will also be performing.
The Paddock will be a buzzing venue, perfect for meeting friends old and new, every night from Sunday May 6- Friday May 11.

THE PADDOCK:

Gates open at 4pm on Sunday May 6

$10 for adults and free for under 18

Tickers now on sale at www.beefaustralia.com.au

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
