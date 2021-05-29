The Pearl Resort: Decade-long stalled development progresses

The proposed Pearl Wellness Resort and Spa has been touted for years as Central Queensland’s first five-star resort development.

While the multimillion-dollar project is still yet to get off the ground, steps have begun in the background to do so.

Many locals will know it as the abandoned site on Haven Road, Tanby Point near Emu Park, where large Balinese-type hut style buildings were built many years ago and have been left derelict.

It was proposed the resort, which was first approved in 2011, would compromise of 201 units with 333 bedrooms, commercial space, 50-seat high-class restaurant, conference, lounge bar, indoor sports facility and health spa retreat.

The developers, Moondaze, bought the 3ha block of land for $5.96m in 2007 and lodged plans soon after.

Moondaze has recently applied for a commercial hotel liquor license with proposed trading hours from 10am to 12am, Monday to Sunday.

A community consultation letter has been sent to nearby residents and those in the Tanby Point Estate with an online link to a survey on the thoughts of the proposed liquor license and hours.

The developers expect a liquor license to be approved by September/October and it would be in place for four years.

Livingstone Shire Council also received a request from the developers earlier this month for an extension of the existing approval - until 2027.

Site plan for The Pearl Resort. Credit: Channine Design

In part of the request, the developer director Harry Nicol cited the liquor license application and said they hoped to service in-house guests as well as the general public at the various restaurant, bistro and function areas at the resort development.

Mr Nicol said he had been in talks with hotel management companies such as Hilton, Accor and Wyndham, for their involvement with the resort.

He noted the various companies had expressed a desire to be involved with The Pearl Resort and Residences and their management involvement “cannot be underestimated”.

“The Capricorn Coast as a whole will benefit from the advertising exposure and promotion these hotel groups bring to a new location valued in the millions, together with the many jobs opportunities for the local population,” the application letter states.

Previous media reports cited the development never began mostly due to the global financial crisis.

At the time, there were a number of submissions from nearby residents who had concerns on the height, zoning and density.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin exclusively, Mr Nichols said the development had been a “wait and see” project.

“Unfortunately, Central Queensland has gone through some very trying times and they haven’t been conducive to the development,” he said.

“We have had to mark time, particularly after Covid.”

The demise of the resort at Great Keppel Island had slowed things down, Mr Nichols said, and it had impacted the major hotel group’s views towards development.

“They do look at things like the closure of the Capricorn Resort, the coal industry, they take into consideration many things,” Mr Nichols said.

There was however, now “a lot more sunshine” according to Mr Nichols.

“On the upside they can now see the development of Yeppoon and Bunnings and things of nature,” he said.

“For the first time in a long time we can see a lot of light in the end of the tunnel, the major hotel companies can see green shoots.”

Renders of the Pearl Wellness Resort and Spa from 2010.

No date on the development could be revealed at this stage as it would be dependent on which hotel group would sign on.

“We are now revisiting the time frame to get the development up and running,” Mr Nichols said.

“It’s going to be a progressive situation.

““We have to wait until the hotel management companies can come back with their own independent consultant report.

“They have to feel confident enough to put their name to it.”

The development would potentially be built in stages, however the main features of it would not change.

“The scheme of how big the development will be was locked in many moons ago,” he said.

“It will happen but I can’t turn around and say we will be starting to build next week or next month.

“We have to get all of the requirements from the right management companies signed off.”

Part of the approval would include provisions for roadworks, pedestrians, footpaths and a total of 426 on-site carparks.

A development permit for site works must be approved before any works can begin.

THE PEARL RESORT

– 201 units: 101 two-bedroom units, 78 one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom villas and nine three-bedroom penthouses

– Health spa

– Conference facilities

– Swimming pool in centre of site

– Basement car park

– Restaurant/ bar in building E