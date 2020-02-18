The phone call that lured winning coach back to the Sharks

RARING TO GO: RARING TO GO: Fitzroy/Gracemere coaches for 2020 (from left) Damian Bohan (under-20s), David Doyle (A-grade), Tash Lamey (women) and Gerald Canham (reserve grade). Picture: Contributed.

RUGBY LEAGUE: David Doyle was at the helm when Fitzroy/Gracemere last won an A-grade premiership in 2012.

A phone call “out of the blue” has seen him return to the role of head coach for 2020 – and he is excited for the season ahead.

A highly regarded mentor and tactician, the 58-year-old is determined to turn around the fortunes of the foundation club which has endured some lean years recently.

“I’ve always had a passion for coaching, it’s in my blood,” Doyle said.

“I had taken time away from the club because of work. Coaching is a full-time job these days and when I couldn’t be fully committed I decided to walk away.

“It was a phone call out of the blue from (secretary) Bruce Brymer that got me back.

“He rang and asked if I would be interested in coaching and offered me the job and I decided to take it.”

Woorabinda Warriors' Rodrick Cameron tackles Fitzroy/Gracemere's Nathan Macovoy in last year’s A-grade competition.

Doyle heads up an experienced senior coaching list that includes Tash Lamey (women), Gerald Canham (reserve grade), Damian Bohan (under-20) and Graeme White (under-18).

Capras stalwart Greg Reynolds, a decorated player and coach, has also been having some valuable input with the teams.

The A-grade squad started training in earnest before Christmas – and the club’s executive, headed up by president Kurt Cumner, has also been hard at work in the off-season, laying a positive platform for the new season.

Fitzroy/Gracemere is back at Saleyards Park, and hopes to have up to 10 home games there this season.

The clubhouse has also been revamped thanks to dedicated volunteers Reynolds, Graeme White, Nat White, Sharon Williams, George Hawke, Adam Lawson, Cory Peterson, Paul Valigura, Stuey and Grantley Jack and Chris Lewis.

Doyle said there was a great feel around the club and within the senior squad.

Fitzroy/Gracemere's James Dwyer goes on the attack against Woorabinda in last year’s A-grade Rockhampton Rugby League competition.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge. There’s some really good-quality players there than I can turn into a decent A-grade side,” he said.

“We’re not out to win the grand final; if it happens, that’s a bonus.

“It’s about winning some games and giving them some confidence and restoring our stature in the competition.”

Doyle has compiled an impressive list of accomplishments during his long-time coaching career in Central Queensland.

He has won local premierships, coached the Rockhampton Rustlers from 2005 to 2012 and also led a CQUniversity team against Great Britain in 2002.

He bases his coaching on two things – attitude and discipline.

“That’s what I’m about. They’re the two things that I value most in rugby league,” he said.

“We’ve copped some hidings in the past few years but this is a brand new year.

“We need to move forward, get past that and concentrate on what we’ve got to do.

“I don’t live in the past, never have and never will. What’s happened has happened and you can’t change that.

“I believe that our direction from here is up to us – where we want to be and how competitive we want to be – and I want us to be competitive week to week.”

Doyle will see his new-look squad in action this weekend when Fitzroy play their first trial against the Calliope Roosters in Calliope.