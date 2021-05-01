Menu
The picture that launched the Roberts-Smith love story

by Annette Sharp
1st May 2021 6:00 AM
Years after the first cracks appeared in the marriage of decorated war hero Ben Roberts-Smith and wife Emma, the one-time poster couple for the Australian Army will face off publicly in the Federal Court next month - a turn of events that is likely to embarrass the army's PR unit.

Back in February 2000, Private Roberts-Smith and Emma Groom, as the future Mrs Roberts-Smith was then known, appeared prominently on page one of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of two newspapers Roberts-Smith is now suing for defamation.

 

The photo of Ben Roberts-Smith passionately embracing soon-to-be-wife Emma Groom in the Sydney Morning Herald in February 2000.
The page one image was your classic romantic returning soldier reunion photograph.

It featured pretty, dark-haired Emma enthusiastically embracing her absent love at Sydney Airport, her perfectly manicured nails adding some old-style glamour to the shot.

Newly returned from East Timor, then 21-year-old Roberts-Smith, so stated the newspaper, was among the "first peacekeepers" to arrive home to Australia.

Only the broad army-greens-covered back and bowed head of the yet-to-be-decorated private (miscaptioned by the newspaper), appeared in the image.

It was Emma's face the photographer focused on.

In the decade that followed, Roberts-Smith would be posted to Western Australia, Fiji, Iraq, Afghanistan, South-East Asia and Afghanistan, receiving a Medal for Gallantry in 2006 and a Victoria Cross for valour in January 2011.

Ben and Emma Roberts-Smith at the Magic Millions last year.
Along the way the couple found time to marry, Ipswich-native ­Emma welcoming twin daughters around 2010.

A Father of the Year award would arrive, of course, in 2013, and an Australian Day Honour in 2014.

The Roberts-Smiths had become the pin-up couple of the modern Australian Defence Force.

A shining example of what army life could do for a young man who joined the defence force straight out of high school.

But that was before The Sydney Morning Herald published allegations Roberts-Smith committed war crimes in Afghanistan - allegations he has vigorously denied and will pursue against in the Herald at their forthcoming defamation trial.

The Roberts-Smiths twins, Elizabeth (left) and Eve, then five months old. Picture: Department of Defence
The pair continued to co-own and, sources claimed, cohabitate in the luxury home they purchased on Queensland's Sunshine Coast in 2015 - the same year he accepted a job as general manager of the Seven Network's Queensland operation.

For years they were the envy of their Sunshine Coast community.

Successful, upwardly mobile, in love. Roberts-Smith was even, at one time, tipped to replace disgraced former Seven CEO Tim Worner.

But no more. Divorce has a way of reorganising priorities.

Having originally indicated she would testify for her husband at the trial, Emma, whose divorce from Roberts-Smith was finalised last year, will now will testify for the opposing side at a trial that's fast shaping up as one of the year's must-see court case - and that's saying something.

Originally published as The picture that launched the Roberts-Smith love story

