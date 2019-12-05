The power of breath: How simple tool could change your life

We ARE often told to slow down and take a deep breath in times of trouble, but one local entrepreneur swears it is the key to wellbeing.

On Saturday, women from across Central ­Queensland are invited to the Empire Hotel for the Evolve workshop focused on harness the power of breath.

Organisers hope the workshop will empower ­participants with “kick ass” knowledge that will create new behaviours and an unstoppable mindset.

Rockhampton ­businesswoman Marissa Titmarsh practices what she preaches.

She said breath coaching had helped her through her own personal struggles and personal development.

“Once you become aware and start overcoming all those struggles, you become more aware of those around you that are struggling as well,” Marissa said.

That’s is what prompted her to launch the workshop.

The day will be hosted by Marissa and will include ­presentations from esteemed breath coach Larrissa ­Williams, and local business woman Beck Smith.

Marissa said one of the goals of the workshop was to encourage women to let go of 2019 and start fresh for 2020.

“If you can attack the new year before it starts rather than waiting before the first or second of January, you will be more likely to achieve your goal,” Marissa said.

Marissa said what would be taught on Saturday could be applied to business and personal life.

“If you can control the state of your breath, then you can control your mindset, she said.

“And that’s powerful stuff.”

Organisers say the breath coaching will help people deal with anxiety, stress, trauma, financial hardship and even mothers-in law.

The workshop starts at 8am on Saturday and tickets to the event can be found online through the Evolve Facebook page.