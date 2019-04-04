The power of healing using the spirit, nature of horses

KATRINA Witham has done a complete 360 in her career.

From working in a high-powered public relations role on her way to New York, life has now taken her down the life coaching path.

From her property at Cawarral, Katrina is offering life coaching but with a difference.

Essence Equine Life Coaching is about connecting the client with one of Katrina's hand-picked horses and their spirit to help the client find their inner peace, recalibrate their mind and be present.

After the physical connection, clients are taken through what goals they would like to establish in their lives.

Katrina believes she is the first equine facilitated life coach in not only Central Queensland but also the state.

The mother of one has had a varied career from starting out in journalism and working as a crime reporter for the Courier-Mail.

She then moved into public relations and marketing and had

a major company in

Sydney.

On track to a job in the US, the job fell through at the last minute and after 13 years in the "big smoke” she was led back home to Biloela.

She has since worked in the higher education sector in the role of business development.

A few years ago when working for CQUniversity, she was writing an alumni piece on a psychologist who had moved into life coaching.

This struck a chord with Katrina and was the beginning of her new journey.

She studied through "Beautiful You” transformational life coaching and was encouraged to find a niche like a wellness or career life coach.

Around this time she fell pregnant with her son and it took her two years to discover what her niche would be until it hit her one day.

"I know how powerful as a horsewoman and horse owner a connection with a horse is, it's like this immediate down-low to calm,” Katrina said.

"When you are with this magnificent animal, you can't be anywhere else but in that moment with them.

"All that worry, all those stresses, all that has been on your mind, just goes out.

"I thought, what if I try this with clients.”

GENTLE NATURE: Katrina working with a client, Mette, through her equine life coaching business. Carmel Gurnick - CSG Photographi

She found her first

clients through word of mouth and after her sessions, they were blown away at not only being able to connect with the horse but being with the animal physically.

"They have been able to connect with a 500kg animal, to have the horse follow them calmly around, with no halter, no lead,” Katrina said.

"There is nothing quite like that empowering feeling, they want come aback and have that feeling again.

"When we go to set their goals and actions, it's phenomenal the light bulb moments they uncover, they think they are coming to achieve these goals and they find others.”

Now launching her business out in the open, Katrina said it's not about the money for her.

Her aim is to create a movement of like-minded women who are ready to make a difference in their own lives and use that good energy to help others.

"So they can journey side by side, support one another through life's challenges and their achievements,” Katrina said.

"And share the philosophy of self care, it's okay to have an amazing career and achievements but if you are affecting the ones you love in that process, your life is out of balance.

"Any woman who wants to invest with themselves,

has those deep unmet desires they want to

bring to live or they need to nurture and invest in self care and find a balance in their life.”

ESSENCE EQUINE LIFE COACHING