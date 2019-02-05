the Program that will send more carers into CQ

MEMBER for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke yesterday visited the Multicap Rockhampton Community Hub to discuss and track the progress of funding towards the Skilling Queensland for Work Program.

Last month, MrO'Rourke allocated about $90,000 to the program, which allowed Multicap to give 30 local jobseekers the opportunity to receive training for a Certificate III in Individual Support (Disability) qualifications for 2019.

The two-pronged approach was to combat unemployment in the region and fill the gaps in the disability support sector.

The same program in Brisbane has an 85 per cent success rate with candidates landing employment. MrO'Rourke is confident the success would be echoed in the Rockhampton disability sector.

"The SQW program is there to skill people who have been struggling to get into employment,” he said

"Some 2000 Queenslanders have already gone through the program, and of those, 900 have been able to secure full-time work as a direct result of the program.

"Unemployment is too high here in Rockhampton, but we're putting in these programs to get some of these people employed.”

Multicap regional manager Janeen Freeman said she was thrilled to be able to deliver the SQW program in Rockhampton after seeing the program's success in other parts of the state.

"We have been delivering the program in Brisbane really successfully,” she said.

"We have a massive gap when it comes to support workers that are available to work with people with disabilities.

"This gives us an opportunity to be able to train people for these roles.

"Some candidates will be able to be employed by us and others will be qualified for jobs in other organisations.”

The Certificate III in Individual Support (Disability) will allow the holder to cover a wide range of disability support, including personal support through to living skills and community support which allows people with disabilities to build their own social support networks.

"The job opportunities for certificate holders can also branch to aged care and childcare services,” MsFreeman said.

Rockhampton's first class of 15 students begin their course towards the certificate on March 11 but MsFreeman said there were still places available for potential applicants.