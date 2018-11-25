The Queensland Government wants to let go of past mistakes

CONFUSION for local emergency services and visitors could soon be over if a proposal goes ahead to rename the Mistake Creek area near Clermont.

The Queensland Government is seeking community feedback on a proposal to remove the locality of Mistake Creek - but keep the name alive on the creek itself and the local school.

"The current locality name causes confusion for emergency and delivery services, as property owners in the area continue to identify their addresses as Clermont,” Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said.

"The Mistake Creek Area Progress Association has put forward the proposal to rename the area and both the Isaac Regional Council and Central Highlands Regional Council are backing it.

"The proposal is for a large part of the area to be referred to as Clermont. It's now time for the local community to get involved and have a say.”

The name Mistake Creek originally stemmed from Jerimiah Rolfe, an early local settler who believed his station to be on the Belyando River but later discovered it was on a tributary, which he subsequently named 'Mistake Creek'.

The locality name was only gazetted in June 2000, despite being named more than 150 years ago.

"In the interest of preserving local history the proposal will not affect the existing name of the creek, or landmarks such as the Mistake Creek State School,” he said.

Consultation opens Novemerber 23 and closes January 25 next year.

For further information visit or to provide feedback visit: www.qld.gov.au/environment/land/title/place-names/proposals-decisions