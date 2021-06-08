The Queenslanders caught up in ‘sting of the century’

The sting of the century

A Ninja Warrior contestant and a former Bandidos bikie caught up in the infamous Broadbeach brawl are among Queenslanders arrested in Australia's largest ever crime bust.

More than 100 people across the nation have been charged, with police alleging they have seized 3366kg of drugs and $35 million in dirty cash at the culmination of a three-year investigation cooked up by the Australian Federal Police and the FBI.

The sophisticated sting involved police planting mobile phones into criminal syndicates loaded with compromised encrypted apps.

Drug traffickers allegedly used the app, AN0M, to conduct business, not knowing the AFP was capturing every message, photograph and phone call.

Investigators claim they foiled 21 murder plots using information uncovered via AN0M.

Former Bandido Benjamin Joseph Thornton, 31, who police feared could be dead after he fled after getting shot during a wild brawl in Kirra four years ago, was arrested on June 2 as part of Operation Ironside.

Police raided a house in Coorparoo, allegedly seizing a small amount of cocaine and two mobile phones.

Former Ninja Warrior contestant Sopiea Kong, 31, was arrested earlier this month. Photographer: Liam Kidston.



The 31-year-old was charged with drug offences and fronted court on June 3 when he was remanded in custody until June 14.

Former Ninja Warrior contestant Sopiea Kong was arrested earlier this month at a Kangaroo Point property.

Police who searched the property allegedly uncovered a revolver with no serial number, 154 grams of meth and one gram of cocaine. They also allegedly found scales, bags, heat sealers, label makers, fake identification - including Medicare cars, a passport copy and driver's licence, mobile phones and $2000 in cash.

Kong faced court on June 3 where she was given conditional bail to reappear on June 28.

She is facing charges including drug trafficking, possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of weapons and contravening an order about information necessary to access information stored electronically.



Other people charged in relation to the operation include Awais Ibad Ali, 33, who was arrested and appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 18.

He has been charged with drug trafficking and attempting to possess a dangerous drug.

Several alleged drug traffickers in Brisbane have been brought down by a national federal Police investigation.

Eight men are appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning while a ninth has been charged with possession.

Food processing worker Cody John Albert Kirby was charged last night with trafficking after police allegedly found a large amount of cash and cannabis at his Forest Lake home.



Police allege Kirby's home, which he shared with his school teacher wife and two young children, was used as a "safehouse" by a criminal drugs syndicate.

The court heard police found 105,000 in cash at the property and 2.5 kilograms of cannabis.

He has been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs (serious organised crime), producing dangerous drugs, proceeds of crime and three counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Lawyer Adam Guest disputed the home had been used as a safe house and Kirby was "at most a middleman"

Mr Guest said it was an unusual case given the use of an encrypted app developed by police.

Kirby, who has no criminal history, was bailed after his parents posted a $50,000 surety.

Operation Ironside: Police at one of many raids around the country. Picture: Supplied



His co-accused Ernesto Antonio Silva was not so lucky despite a teacher friend willing to post a $100,000 surety.

Mr Guest, also representing Silva, said police alleged only an insignificant amount of cash and drugs being found at his property.

However Magistrate Judith Daley described him as a "significant player".

Ms Daley said police alleged they had intel indicating SIlva was attempting to buy guns and purchase a significant amount of methamphetamine and cannabis as well as giving directions to drivers.

His bail was denied.

Another man Richard Huynh, 36 was charged during the AFP crackdown.

The court heard he was not part of the syndicate.

Police allege he was found with more than 100 grams of cocaine and a "large amount of cash".



Huynh has been charged with possessing schedule one drugs, two counts each of possessing dangerous drugs, contravening order about information necessary to access information stored electronically and possess anything for use in the commission of crime . He as also charged with tainted property.

The court heard he was a qualified painter. He was granted bail to appear on July 5.

Silva and Kirby's co-accused Benjamin Joseph Haylock also appeared in court.

He's charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs (serious organised crime), unlawful trafficking in weapons, possessing property suspected being the proceeds of a drug offence, possessing dangerous drugs and contravening an order necessary to access information stored electronically.

The court heard police alleged they had information from encrypted devices suggesting Haylock sent "a list of available firearms" and sourcing a kilo of MDMA.

However Haylock's lawyer Michael Bosscher said while the allegations were serious they were "almost entirely circumstantial".

"They certainly allege it's him using the encrypted device. But what they don't give to your honour is any evidence as to why they make the allegation, any at all," he said.

Ms Daley adjourned the bail application until Thursday in order for police to provide more information.

Christopher John Spurling was also swept up in the raid however it's unclear what his role is alleged to have been.

He's charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs (serious organised crime), unlawful trafficking in weapons, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

His matter was briefly mentioned in court this morning however he was not required to appear.

He was remanded in custody to appear tomorrow for a bail application.

Originally published as The Queenslanders caught up in 'sting of the century'