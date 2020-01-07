The rain is starting to fall across the Rocky region

Tank overflowing after Gracemere downpour: Tank fills with rain after Gracemere downpour this morning

Rain has started to fall around the Rockhampton region with many around reporting significant falls.

In Gracemere, people are reporting their water tanks beginning to fill after what has otherwise been a dry 12 months.

Water tank overflowing in Gracemere

Rockhampton City has been experiencing steady falls since 9am. People have already begun to post their own rainfall totals on community Facebook group 'Who Got the Rain?'

Stanwell resident Samantha Starr posted a photo of her drenched yard with the caption; "So excited to post this, Still raining but couldn't hold off any longer - 10mm of liquid gold Stanwell QLD - still raining."

rain falling at Stanwell this morning

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Pacific Heights has recorded 25mm, Mt Larcom has recorded 10mm, and Byfield has recorded 27mm in the last 24 hours - much of that falling since 7am this morning.

A whopping 50mm was recorded at the Samuel Hill observation point just north of Byfield.

BOM expects rain to ease over the course of the day.