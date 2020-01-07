Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
rain clouds over Milman
rain clouds over Milman
News

The rain is starting to fall across the Rocky region

Jack Evans
7th Jan 2020 10:27 AM | Updated: 11:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Rain has started to fall around the Rockhampton region with many around reporting significant falls.

In Gracemere, people are reporting their water tanks beginning to fill after what has otherwise been a dry 12 months.

Water tank overflowing in Gracemere
Water tank overflowing in Gracemere

Rockhampton City has been experiencing steady falls since 9am. People have already begun to post their own rainfall totals on community Facebook group 'Who Got the Rain?'

Stanwell resident Samantha Starr posted a photo of her drenched yard with the caption; "So excited to post this, Still raining but couldn't hold off any longer - 10mm of liquid gold Stanwell QLD - still raining."

rain falling at Stanwell this morning
rain falling at Stanwell this morning

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Pacific Heights has recorded 25mm, Mt Larcom has recorded 10mm, and Byfield has recorded 27mm in the last 24 hours - much of that falling since 7am this morning.

A whopping 50mm was recorded at the Samuel Hill observation point just north of Byfield.

BOM expects rain to ease over the course of the day.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Applications for compensation open for Qld fireys and SES

        premium_icon Applications for compensation open for Qld fireys and SES

        News After weeks of persevering, The Bully’s ‘Fair go for our fireys’ campaign has succeeded.

        • 7th Jan 2020 11:10 AM
        Two activists in custody after closing Adani rail line

        premium_icon Two activists in custody after closing Adani rail line

        News The pair have been taken to the Bowen watch house

        Another big development on the way for Cap Coast

        premium_icon Another big development on the way for Cap Coast

        News The proposal is now being assessed by council officers.

        ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        premium_icon ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        News Anti-coal group calls for more work to help affected communities