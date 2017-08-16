Rocky 'investor home' goes for $80k more than bought for

162 Archer St, The Range sold for $467,000 after major restorations improved its market value. INSET: Barbara Knowles.

A HOME in The Range bought in 2014 for $390,000 has just sold for $467,000.

Major upgrades helped restore the four-bedroom, two-bathroom, classical Queenslander at 162 Archer St to its former glory, proving that investment homes are well worth splashing the cash.

While the owner came slightly out of pocket Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate agent Barbara Knowles said the investment was worth it considering Rockhampton's current market situation.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate agent Barbara Knowles. Chris Ison ROK261016chockey2

"The owner might consider it a loss but in reality it was probably a fair result," Mrs Knowles said.

"I would still encourage people looking to buy and renovate, it just depends on the time that they want to resell.

"I would love to say it was a sign the market was about to improve but I can't really say that.

"It is just a great time to buy."

READ: Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite.

READ: Stunning home in Rocky's 'millionaire's stretch' you have to see.

READ: Timeless classic that will cause a 'feeding frenzy'.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mrs Knowles said given the relatively low cost of buying and renovating a home in Rockhampton, investors would see a good return.

"Real estate is always a long term investment, it is better to be prepared to wait before selling," she said.

"I know of a four-bed on Lion Creek Road in Wandal in around that $250,000 price bracket, it just needs a bit of work. That sort of property is valuable. It has room for capital growth in due time.

"It really is a great time to buy in Rockhampton, real estate as it was always designed to be, is for long term gain."

180 Lion Creek Road, Wandal is on the market for $239,000, an investor's dream. Contributed

The latest Heron Todd White report indicates the investor market historically bought into the $250,000-$300,000 price bracket, but the softening housing market had reduced it by $50,000.

"The greater Rockhampton market has typically provided higher gross yields than its capital city counterparts, but characteristically has not achieved similar capital growth rates," the report stated.

"Investors chasing higher yields at the lower price point end of the market have generally been the hardest hit due to a softening local economy and an oversupply of rental properties."