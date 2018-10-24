The Range residents evacuated after gas main bursts

UPDATE: 7.00PM The gas main has now been sealed and emergency services have left the scene.

UPDATE: 6.30PM Gas readings have been taken around homes and are all clear.

EARLIER: A burst gas main in The Range is causing residents to be evacuated from their homes.

Emergency services are responding to the scene in Private St.

Fire crews are setting up gas monitoring equipment to see if any further homes need to be evacuated.

Residents on the northern side of Private St have been advised to remain inside with windows closed while crews prepare to assess the damage..

More to come.