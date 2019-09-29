The Range stunner is still on the market

A BEAUTIFUL home on The Range in Rockhampton is still on the market after a weekend auction did not proceed.

The property at 5 Agnes Street, The Range, did not go to auction as scheduled on Saturday morning as there was only one registered bidder who was not able to bid under auction terms.

Ray White Rockhampton’s David Bell said negotiations were continuing with that person.

The six-bedroom contemporary two-level home in Agnes Street has been marketed as “having it all”.

It has three living areas - the main is open-plan with stunning glass doors opening out onto a secluded deck which has breath-taking views overlooking a saltwater pool.

The pool has an undercover gazebo. Designed for family, it also boasts a separate theatre room which includes a surround-sound, flat-screen television, great-sized bedroom, modern bathroom and laundry room with built-in cupboards and shelving.

Mr Bell said in recent times there had been a lot more activity in Rockhampton with people looking through open homes.

“Numbers are picking up,” he said on Sunday.

There has also been interest in properties on the Capricorn Coast recently.

Private sales this month include a one-bedroom unit at Bayview Towers for $110,000 and another unit, also one bedroom, at Rosslyn Bay for $97,500. Last week, two properties sold at Emerald - a four-bedroom home in Hillcrest Street for $420,000 and a four-bedroom home at Lakeside Drive for $280,000.