The Range's Mary Street property talk of the town
FRESH onto the market, a historic property on The Range that has "stood the test of time” has received an "unprecedented response” during its open home last Saturday.
The three-bedroom home features a large two-bay shed in a prominent location.
Mr Real Estate realtor Donna Kirkland said due to the immense interest on the day, they had to run additional viewings of the house.
"We had a fantastic response,” Donna said.
Combined, the viewings attracted 46 groups and Donna estimated 120-140 people walked the halls of 24 Mary St.
"We had double figures of people who took forms to complete to present offers this week,” she said.