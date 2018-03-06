Menu
BIG INTEREST: Fresh on the market, 24 Mary St is generating a lot of interest.
Orin Lucke - Blink Photography
News

The Range's Mary Street property talk of the town

by Jessica Powell
6th Mar 2018 4:00 PM

FRESH onto the market, a historic property on The Range that has "stood the test of time” has received an "unprecedented response” during its open home last Saturday.

The three-bedroom home features a large two-bay shed in a prominent location.

Mr Real Estate realtor Donna Kirkland said due to the immense interest on the day, they had to run additional viewings of the house.

"We had a fantastic response,” Donna said.

Combined, the viewings attracted 46 groups and Donna estimated 120-140 people walked the halls of 24 Mary St.

"We had double figures of people who took forms to complete to present offers this week,” she said.

