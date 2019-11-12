The ‘real culprit’ behind nursing home disgrace

"The Federal Government should have known for months that there were problems for months at the Earle Haven nursing home."

"The Federal Government should have known for months that there were problems for months at the Earle Haven nursing home." DAN PELED

STATE Health Minister Stephen Miles has attacked the Federal Government over the handling of management at Gold Coast aged-care facility Earle Haven.

Mr Miles said a "damning" report showed understaffing, under-resourcing and overuse of chemical restraints were rife within the aged-care industry.

"All of that can and should be addressed by (Prime Minister) Scott Morrison," he said.

"The Federal Government should have known for months that there were problems for months at the Earle Haven nursing home."

All 72 patients from Earle Haven have been moved onto other private nursing home within the state.

The Federal Government yesterday promised to implement all 23 recommendations from the Carmel inquiry.

Earle Haven is currently vacant and unlicensed following the scandal.

"There are still systems lacking where this kind of abandonment might occur leaving the state with minutes' notice ... we needed to evacuate and rescue 72 elderly and frail people," he said.

When pressed on the role Queensland Health has in alerting areas of misconduct with aged care, Mr Miles said the state health department has "very limited powers and responsibility" of the regulated of aged care, outside of state funded facilities.

The Health Minister was unsure if other centres were operating in Queensland to the conditions of Earle Haven.

"The federal cannot tell us if there is other nursing homes that could well collapse, that could well result into a triple-0 call," he said.

32 paramedics were involved and over 250 health staff responded to the incident at Earle Haven.