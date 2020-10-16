The real powerhouses behind Qld politics
THE state campaign is a highly orchestrated whirlwind of tense press conferences, business breakfasts, stakeholder meetings, back-to-back interviews, party fundraisers and constant travel.
But behind the hard-hats and hi-vis of Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington's public appearances are the men and women behind the scenes mapping out their paths to victory.
They're massaging the daily messaging, planning for every eventuality, taking the pulse of the electorate and providing a steady stream of advice to the women who would be premier.
Insiders say at the top of the Premier's inner sanctum is her father, Henry Palaszczuk, from whom she seeks ongoing advice and guidance.
The veteran Labor Minister and former schoolteacher entered parliament in 1984 before his daughter took his of Inala seat in 2006.
The Premier is understood to often call her father following what can be demanding Question Times during parliament sitting weeks and takes his counsel after his visits to the regions, where he reports back on what he's hearing from the ground.
On the frequent trips away, he looks after Ms Palaszczuk's dog Winton - named after the far western Queensland town - when she is travelling, with insiders pointing out this means he is the first and last to see her.
And Mr Palaszczuk has been helping on the ground and visiting local electorate campaigns during this election.
Also in Ms Palaszczuk's inner circle are Labor state secretary and campaign director Julie-Ann Campbell and Evan Moorhead, who was her head of strategy until he left last year to work in the private sector.
Mr Moorhead has been drafted in by the Labor Party to provide guidance to head office this campaign.
Jon Persley is on leave from his role as assistant national Labor secretary representing the Right to head up strategy for the campaign.
He is considered a specialist in campaigning in regional Queensland and strategising marginal seats Labor must win to hold office.
Principle media adviser to the Premier Chris Taylor and principle adviser Brett Murphy are by the Premier's side throughout the campaign, working to plan press conferences and handle the constant stream of media inquiries.
Mr Murphy, a former chief-of-staff to Agricultural Minister Mark Furner, has been described as a "genius" at making things work, while Mr Taylor, who worked for the Bligh Government, is known as a steady pair of hands.
Meanwhile in the blue corner, Ms Frecklington is understood to keep a tight circle.
Insiders say her chief-of-staff Matthew Jeffries, who served as former LNP Leader Tim Nicholls' director of policy, is disciplined, focused and gets the difference between tactics and strategy.
Deputy Leader Tim Mander, Mr Jeffries and deputy chief-of-staff and media director Shaun Rigby are among those in what's described as being a tight-knit group.
Lincoln Folo, the party's campaign director, has been described as being a solid campaigner with his efforts in federal campaigns dubbed as "standouts".
Senator James McGrath, who was the campaign director for the LNP when Campbell Newman became premier in 2012, has been in regular contact over the past few months, while Rob Borbidge, who led the state between 1996 and 1998, is understood to be a source of advice.
Ms Frecklington is also understood to highly value the counsel of Lawrence Springborg, the father of the LNP.
One insider said the Opposition Leader has a network of national support which reverberates from the Prime Minister down, who was in Queensland this week, including from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.
She is understood to have a great relationship with South Australia Premier Steven Marshall.
Frontbenchers Jarrod Bleijie, Andrew Powell and David Janetzki are also considered close allies.
THE FULL LIST OF INFLUENCERS:
LABOR
Jon Persley
Right Faction leader. Labor's assistant national secretary but is currently heading up strategy for the campaign.
Gary Bullock
Powerful Left Faction figure. Heads the United Workers Union.
Evan Moorhead
Former Waterford MP and chief political advisor for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Part-owns lobbying firm Anacta Strategies.Providing advice to the Labor Party for this campaign.
Julie-Ann Campbell
Queensland Labor Party state secretary and campaign director. Member of the Left Faction.
Brett Murphy
Principle advisor to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Previously chief of staff to Agricultural Minister Mark Furner.
Chris Taylor
Principle media advisor to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Been in media for decades, including as an education media advisorunder Anna Bligh.
Cameron Milner
One of Annastacia Palaszczuk's former chief strategists. Helped guide the Beattie Government to landslide victories as Labor'sstate secretary in 2001 and 2004. Helping with strategy this campaign.
LNP
Matthew Jeffries
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington's chief-of-staff. Served as director of policy for Tim Nicholls in the Opposition office.
Shaun Rigby
Deputy chief-of-staff and media director for Ms Frecklington. Former journalist and was deputy chief-of-staff (communications) for former LNP Leader Tim Nicholls.
Lincoln Folo
Campaign director for the LNP in Queensland. Former federal staffer. Initially replaced Brad Henderson as state director beforetaking over as campaign director in 2015 ahead of the 2016 federal election.
James McGrath
Current Queensland Senator. Campaign director for the LNP in Queensland from 2010 to 2012.
Tim Mander
Deputy Leader of the LNP and treasury spokesman. LNP member for Everton Park. Housing and Public Works Minister under the Newman Government.
Jarrod Bleijie
LNP education and industrial relations spokesman. Chief strategist in the parliament. LNP member for Kawana. Attorney-Generaland Justice Minister under the Newman Government.
Andrew Powell
LNP member for Glass House. LNP state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning spokesman. Environment and HeritageProtection Minister under the Newman Government.
David Janetzki
LNP member for Toowoomba South. LNP Attorney-General and justice spokesman. Former deputy Opposition Whip.
