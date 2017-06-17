The reason behind Rocky's influx of soldiers

No. 1 Airfield Operations Support Squadron personnel load a No. 36 Squadron C-17A Globemaster during Exercise Talisman Saber 2013. Photo: LAC David Said

ARMY vehicles will be a much more common occurrence around Rockhampton this month as exercise Talisman Sabre (TS17) ramps up.

The biennial Australian and United States training activity is in full swing now and is designed to train the respective military forces in planning and conducting combined task force operations.

The aim of the operation is to improve the combat readiness between the two forces.

This will be the seventh time the exercise has been conducted and will involve over 30,000 Australian and US defence personnel.

TS17 will incorporate force preparation activities, Special Forces activities, amphibious landings, parachuting, land force manoeuvre, urban operations, air operations, maritime operations and the coordinated firing of live ammunition and explosive ordnance from small arms, artillery, naval vessels and aircraft.

TS17 is scheduled to take place through to late July 2017 with the majority of exercise activities taking place in Shoalwater Bay Training Area, near Rockhampton. Activities will also be occurring in Townsville, Enoggera and Amberley.