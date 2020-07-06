The region’s biggest social event to welcome racegoers

IT’S BACK: Fashions on the Field entrants at the 2019 Emerald 100 race day. Photo: Terry Hill

IT’S BACK: Fashions on the Field entrants at the 2019 Emerald 100 race day. Photo: Terry Hill

ONE of the biggest events on the Central Highlands racing calendar is expected to go ahead as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

The Emerald 100 will be one of the first major social events to be held in the region since the onset of coronavirus.

Emerald Jockey Club Secretary Kristy Peters said the race day will look slightly different to usual but will still be a great day out.

“Emerald 100 will be going ahead although it will look a bit different this year due to the large number of restrictions currently in place,” she said.

“We’re focusing on the fact that it’s the first big event we’ll have in Emerald since COVID-19 started.”

While there are a few things the club will have to forgo to abide by restrictions, Ms Peters said it won’t take away from the excitement of being at the races.

“We’re hoping to have as many people as we can while still following the rules,” she said.

“At the moment the rules are we can let people in but we need to have zones and they have to stay in their zone.”

The Emerald 100 is one of the biggest race days in the Central Highlands, attracting crowds of more than 3000 from across Queensland.

It is the race day that sets up the Emerald Jockey Club for the rest of the year.

“Unless we can have it the way we normally have it, with no restrictions, it’s going to affect the club,” Ms Peters said.

But she said as long as restrictions allowed, they wouldn’t even consider cancelling.

The club has been holding fortnightly race days “just to keep the industry afloat” and are looking forward to welcoming crowds back trackside.

Keep an eye out on the club’s Facebook page to keep up to date with exactly how the day will run, what will be involved and how to purchase tickets.