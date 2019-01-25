The ring of confidence grows for CQ apprentices

IT'S ON: Natalie Smith from Hastings Deering thinks the ring road will be good for business.

IT'S ON: Natalie Smith from Hastings Deering thinks the ring road will be good for business. jann Houley

YOUNG Central Queenslanders like Natalie Smith have more reason to rejoice as both sides of parliament stand behind apprentice labour recruitment as part of procurement requirements for major projects in the region.

While Ms Smith, a diesel fitter at Hastings Deering, will be one of the skilled workers to benefit from the flow of work from the proposed $1billion Rockhampton Ring Road, apprentices will also be in high demand as part of the project's estimated 800-strong workforce.

Yesterday, The Morning Bulletin reported an announcement of 10 per cent apprentices to work on the Rockhampton ring road as part of a commitment from Opposition spokesman on transport and infrastructure Anthony Albanese at a Yeppoon town hall meeting on Tuesday.

However the LNP has since highlighted a higher commitment to apprenticeships in infrastructure projects as part of its funding of Bruce Highway projects.

Currently Bruce Highway projects require that all potential contractors on major jobs valued at more than $100million must use a workforce with 15 per cent apprentices.

This would include the Rockhampton Ring Road.

This ensures at least 10 per cent apprentice labour will be employed on the Rockhampton ring road project, regardless of the outcome of the Federal Election.

Hastings Deering workers were happy to hear the future was even brighter for apprentices in the region.

Ms Smith did her apprenticeship through Hastings with that company now set for subsequent flow-on work from the ring road.

She went into a mature age apprenticeship after years of working in retail and real estate before picking up a diesel-fitting apprenticeship in Rocky. "It's pretty satisfying to be apart of these big projects,” Ms Smith said.

"It's good to look around and know that you were a part of it.”

Ms Smith looks forward to staying in Rocky with her family.

Peter Martin, area manager for Hastings Deering in Rockhampton has worked with the company across the state and was delighted to hear his young staff will soon be able to work on the large-scale local infrastructure projects.

He started his marathon career with the company as an apprentice diesel fitter in Rockhampton 36 years ago and would have loved a project of this size when starting out. "With the ring road and other projects coming through, we have a lot of excitement about the business on-flow that will bring,” he said.