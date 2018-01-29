The rise and rise of Rocky's Green Brothers

GREEN Brothers has seen the likes of Jimmy Barnes, Leo Sayer and Smokie walk through their doors.

Co-owner Jeff Green has been at the reins of the successful Rockhampton business since 1987, along with his siblings Rod and Denise.

They sell a broad range of musical instruments which include pianos, violins, drums, guitars and brass instruments.

Mr Green said their aim was to meet the musical needs of the Central Queensland region which is why they supply their products to a lot of state and private schools.

He wanted to keep moving forward with the online aspect of the business while keeping up with the changing technology within the music industry.

The Rockhampton man said the business had significantly picked up, which he hoped would continue into the future.

He felt proud to be involved with a household name within the Rockhampton area and "to carry on what my parents did for a long time”.

The business was founded by Ken and Val Green, with the help of Ken's brothers, Barry and Trevor Green in 1967.

Mr Green says he recalls his parents selling sewing machines.

Not long after, in the late 1960s to early 1970s, they sold their first musical instruments, organs.

Last year Green Brothers made the decision to meet regularly with dozens of other business by joining The Morning Bulletin's Fitzroy Club.

Mr Green said it was important for Rockhampton businesses to support each other and the Fitzroy Club provided a great networking opportunity for them.

He looked forward to the development of the Fitzroy Club, working alongside and collaborating with other local businesses.