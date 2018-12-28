The road goes on forever for this Aussie rocker!

ENDURING ENERGY: Ian Moss will perform One Hot Night on Saturday before he hits the Way Out West Fest in Winton next year.

AS AUSSIE rock legend Ian Moss prepares for his appearance at One Hot Night in Rockhampton on Saturday, he reflected on Cold Chisel's rise to fame.

He took us back to the late 1970s when the band made a move which would catapult them to another level.

After starting off their career as a group in Adelaide, the band moved to Sydney in 1976 and a string of popular albums followed.

"We started to reach really good heights by the time we had our third album going, which was called East...that's the one which commercially went through the roof for us,” he said.

After the release of East in 1980, Moss said Cold Chisel competed with great bands such as Midnight Oil and The Angels on the charts.

"It was a great time because we worked our backsides off touring around the country, in those days the live scene was that strong you could work six nights a week,” he said.

"It was great to watch us grow.”

When asked how making music had changed for him throughout the years, Moss said the process had stayed similar but hoped he'd improved as a singer, songwriter and guitarist.

Earlier this year, Moss released his self-titled album.

In 2007, the Tucker's Daughter hit-maker said he hadn't made his definitive album yet.

However, Moss said if he hadn't achieved this with his latest album, he had come close. 'It's the first time I've done so much writing,” he said.

'I've definitely still got more music in me.”

You can expect a well-rounded show at the Way Out Fest when Moss will perform a hand-picked selection of Cold Chisel tunes and solo material both old and new.

But don't forget to catch him at One Hot Night at the Rockhampton Showgrounds where he will give a special appearance.

The event will be held from 3pm on Saturday.