'The road isn't safe': Mum avoids dangerous conditions

WASHED AWAY: The road near Clive Creek torn up due to water rushing through from Ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie. Clarke Creek was one of the places that received ridiculous rainfall in 24 hours. INSET: Amelia Rae. Hayley Mcaulay-Powell

FEELING safe is easy to take for granted but it's all Clarke Creek mum Amelia Rea wants while she drives her kids to their nearest town.

Mrs Rea lives 25 kilometres away from Clarke Creek, her nearest town is Middlemount, but instead of driving the 100km journey she drives to either Rockhampton or Mackay to buy basic necessities.

"Driving on the road isn't safe in the condition it's in,” Mrs Rea said.

Mrs Rea isn't just hoping for change, she's one of the driving forces behind it. As the Clarke Creek Community Reference Group president, she met with three levels of government on Wednesday, to discuss the May Downs Road and Bridge - she said the meeting gave her hope there was change on the horizon.

"The cooperation between the levels of all government was really positive,” she said.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Clarke Creek Community Reference Group members Amelia Rea, Minster Mark Bailey Lynise Conaghan, Deb Frecklington

The group has been lobbying since 2009 when the Clarke Creek Community Plan identified the condition of the May Downs Road and low level timber bridge as the number one issue impacting liveability for residents.

The May Downs Road intersects the Clarke Creek locality and is the main connection route between the Fitzroy Development Road and the Marlborough-Sarina Road.

Mrs Rea not only has to drive 200km in one direction to get groceries, her children miss out on opportunities in Middlemount, such as sporting groups.

May Downs Rd is a danger to Clarke Creek residents.

"It would be a great benefit to them,” she said.

"We drive twice as far to access groceries, produce and any service we need on our properties.

Mrs Rea said upgrading the road would also help the local economy as it was a really important link particularly for agricultural communities.

She said the road was dangerous with deep pot holes, wheels ruts, and exposed edges and the timber bridge was of considerable concern.

Flooding closes the bridge regularly - it has been closed for as many as 96 consecutive days, according to Mrs Rea.

A truck rolled over on the notorious May Downs Rd.

She said road conditions resulted in the recent rollover of a road train transporting cotton seed meal to a local feed lot.

The Clarke Creek Community Reference Group has one message - a road and bridge upgrade is a timely investment for a community and shire whose resources contribute significant economic benefits to the broader Australian population.

"We are not asking for a sports stadium or a shopping centre. We just want a road that is safe so that we can access our nearest town,” they said.

The group hopes to see the road fixed soon.