The Rock bank set to get stronger with new name

ROCKY REBRAND: The Rock's Regional Executive Manager Peter Fraser says the re-brand will help push the bank forward.

ROCKY REBRAND: The Rock's Regional Executive Manager Peter Fraser says the re-brand will help push the bank forward. Alastair Bett

BANKING on a new re-brand to take them into the future, The Rock Bank will become MyState Bank from next month.

Having been part of the MyState Group since 2011, the decision was made to dissolve the Rock Bank as a way of providing more effective services to their customers.

Part of the Central Queensland banking landscape for 50 years, the re-brand is set to take the bank into the future with upgrades to their online banking system in the works.

Peter Fraser, regional executive manager of The Rock, said the changes, to be effective from December 1, have been made for the benefit of current and future customers.

"What that means is for customers, there are no negatives,” he said.

"We are not pulling products, we are not doing anything with our branches, there are no staff losses.

"We have been part of the MyState Group since 2011 and what we have done over that period of time is run with two different banking systems.

"Everything that we have done in terms of our products and services has been dual branded so we have invested quite a bit in upgrading our operating systems and everything else.”

Hoping the re-brand will mean greater opportunity for the bank to expand, Mr Fraser said the re-brand was needed to push the bank forward.

"I think people need to be reassured that we are a bank, we are a small regional, nimble, aggressive little bank,” he said.

"I think it is important that we have bank in our name, we are big enough and bold enough to be able to provide whatever anyone needs.”

With little backlash from customers, Mr Fraser said he was surprised by the lack of reaction from people.

"There are about 34,000 customers that we look after from five branches, so it is not insignificant,” he said.

"Thus far we have sent well over 20,000 letters to our existing clients and barely a ripple.

"It even took me by surprise. I expected people to be upset, not for any particular reason because there is nothing to be upset about, but I expected that element of change to get people offside.

"It has been a fantastic outcome and it does justify the hard work that our staff and our branches have been doing.”