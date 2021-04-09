The Rocks awarded seal of approval by Beef Australia

The first Beef Australia Seal of Approval has been presented to The Rocks Yeppoon, which will also host a pop-up restaurant at the event next month.

The new program partners local venues with Beef Australia and the accredited business will receive a Seal of Approval certificate and logo for use on its menus.

To be successful, businesses must show beef brand integrity and have at least one tasty cut on their menu.

Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill said the program was a way of highlighting beef as a product and to show the various ways you could present it.

“It’s another opportunity for Beef Australia to involve local businesses, particularly restaurants,” he said.

“It’s all about sustainability and using the majority of the cuts so you get better use of the product, we don’t have the butcher down the road anymore who uses all of the cuts so we don’t get to hear about them as consumers.”

The program is still open to more venues and Mr Mill said it was one of the many ways Beef Australia was getting involved with the community, having spent $4 million to date with local businesses for the 2021 event.

“If you are interested please get online and register, it would be great to hear from you,” Mr Mill said.

The Rocks Bar and Restaurant was the first venue to apply and meet the criteria through its rotating menu which includes seasonal produce, Black Angus Oino Gustus, Black Onyx and Ranger Valley Beef Cheeks.

Chef Roel Van Camp said the restaurant always aimed to serve signature beef.

With a Belgian background, Mr Van Camp said “Australian beef is some of the best beef in the world”.

“We are very spoiled here when it comes to beef in Australia, we don’t have anything like it in Europe,” he said.

Beef dishes cooked by Chef Roel Van Camp at The Rocks.

The high-end restaurant located at Yeppoon Lagoon will also have a restaurant at the Rockhampton Showgrounds during Beef Australia from May 2 to 8.

Having only opened two years ago, it will be the first Beef Australia event for the restaurant.

“It is very special, we are all very excited, we really can’t wait to be jumping in and start cooking and serving everyone,” Mr Van Camp said.

There will also be a new menu available for lunch and dinner from Monday to Friday.

“We have an amazing menu which we created a while ago now, we will be showcasing some of Australia’s beef, we have some primary cuts on there, cuts that have never been seen before, tri tip, beef short rib,” Mr Van Camp said.

“The menu is European influenced with some Japanese flavours in there as well; a lot of spice as beef can take a lot of spice.

“If you don’t want to miss out make sure you book in and experience it yourself.”

BEEF AUSTRALIA SEAL OF APPROVAL

Applications Open – $250.00

Includes:

Certification

Participation in workshops

Introductions to suppliers

Branding for menus, websites and marketing material

Beef Australia website listing

THE ROCKS RESTAURANT AT BEEF AUSTRALIA

Bookings now open

Monday May 3 to Friday May 7 for lunch and dinner