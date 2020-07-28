The Rocky boy building himself up through vital program

The young man from Carinity On Track getting work experience in Yeppoon.

A YOUNG Rockhampton resident living in out-of-home youth accommodation recently helped construct a playground in Yeppoon.

The young man, a Carinity On Track child safety housing resident, was taken on as a trade assistant for a work experience program during the school holidays.

He worked with Carinity grounds maintenance officer Mark Hutcheon to build outdoor fitness equipment at Yeppoon, including chin-up bars and balance beams.

Mr Hutcheon said the work helped young people develop their skills and confidence.

“Wherever I’ve got some work that the young people from Carinity On Track can help me with I’ll certainly get them out there to teach them,” he said.

“I like to show them some of the skills that they have probably missed out on at home. It builds their self-esteem when they know that they can do something, and they’ve learnt a new skill.

“One of the young men told me the other day, ‘I enjoy working with you.’ He’s the first boy who’s ever said that to me, so I was a little bit tickled pink about that.”

Carinity grounds maintenance officer Mark Hutcheon.

Carinity On Track provides medium-term accommodation for young people in the child safety system.

It has seven sites across Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gladstone, and Mount Morgan.

Carinity program manager Tracey Blok-Earl said involving young people in hands-on workshops helped them develop pride and workplace etiquette.

“This young person has had to use his literacy and numeracy skills plus build on lots of respectful behaviour and communication in a workplace,” she said.

“He even read our Fit for Work policy, so he understands how important his health is in the workplace and participated in safety inductions.

“We are helping to motivate the young people to heal from their trauma and become the best versions of themselves.”