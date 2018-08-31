The Rocky jobs where it doesn't pay to be a woman

CENTRAL Queensland women working as tradies, managers, professionals and machinery operators, are likely to be working alongside men being paid tens of thousands more than them.

New figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show the 2015-16 median wage for female tradies in central Queensland was $51,000 less than their male colleagues.

In the lead-up to Equal Pay Day on Friday, the federal Workplace Gender Equality Agency said the pay gap was at its lowest point in two decades.

But an independent report has found a small decrease in the pay gap over the past 20 years is not because of women's pay increasing but men's wages dropping after the mining boom.

The average pay for women working as machinery operators and drivers in central Queensland was about $32,000 less than men in the same industry.

Female managers were paid about $32,000 less than their male counterparts.

Across all sectors the median wage gap between men and women was $38,324 - down from a peak of $42,096 in 2014-15.

A recent report from Economic Security 4 Women found the mining boom's end had reduced the wage gap, but because men's wages had fallen - not because women's wages had grown.

"In other words, the graph has narrowed marginally because of a relative cyclical decline in wages in male-dominated industries rather than a material improvement in female wage conditions," report author Steven Koukoulas said.

"The evidence for Australia confirms that women are persistently and overwhelmingly less economically secure than men.

"In terms of pay, women still lag men in full-time equivalent wage levels by a significant amount. There has been little net change in the gender pay gap over the past 20 years."

Regional community development expert Jim Cavaye said women were more likely work part-time or casually, often after having children.

The University of Southern Queensland regional development professor said a cultural shift was needed to encourage more men to take extended parental leave and government programs to encourage more women to work in traditionally male industries.

Regional Women's Network CQ vice president Charlene McKenzie said solving the wage gap was a long-term proposition.

"It's a chicken and the egg scenario. If a woman earns less than a man then logically the person who brings in less will take parental leave," she said.

"It's easy to say men should step up, but it's a systemic problem."

Ms McKenzie said as more women worked in positions of power it would open the door for others to follow.

"Women need to make their own networks to help each other and see their success," she said. -NewsRegional