5 year NAPLAN trends: How every school performed

THESE are the Rockhampton schools that consistently top the state's NAPLAN results.

An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that performed the best in the Year 5 and Year 9 tests between 2015 and 2019.

Over that five-year period, The Rockhampton Grammar School, in Rockhampton, had higher Year 5 yearly results than any other school in the state, scoring an average of 2603.2 each year.

The top performing Year 9 school was The Rockhampton Grammar School, in Rockhampton, where the average yearly result was 2961.8 for the five years.

To find how each school performed between 2015 and 2019, their average scores for each year were combined and the yearly average found.

Special schools, schools with fewer than 20 students enrolled in either year, and schools that did not report any results for NAPLAN subjects in either year were excluded from the analysis.

The figures were independently compiled from the Federal Government's MySchool website.

That revealed Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School, in Rockhampton, had the second highest results for Year 5s over that period, with a yearly average of 2592.2.

The third best performing Year 5 school was Heights College, in Norman Gardens, with five yearly average results of 2533.8.

The second-best performing Year 9 results were at Heights College, in Norman Gardens, where yearly results were 2592.2.

Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School, in Rockhampton, had the third highest average results between 2015 and 2019 with averages of 2897.6.

Rockhampton's 10 best performing Year 5 schools between 2015 and 2019

The Rockhampton Grammar School: 2603.2

Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School: 2592.2

Heights College: 2533.8

Frenchville State School: 2530.0

St Benedict's Catholic Primary School: 2502.8

The Caves State School: 2499.4

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School: 2491.8

Farnborough State School: 2484.6

Taroom State School: 2473.0

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School: 2468.2

Rockhampton's 10 best performing Year 9 schools between 2015 and 2019

The Rockhampton Grammar School: 2961.8

Heights College: 2917.0

Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School: 2897.6

St Ursula's College: 2892.8

The Cathedral College: 2877.2

Marist College: 2809.6

Taroom State School: 2808.6

Redeemer Lutheran College: 2796.8

Emerald State High School: 2795.0

Emmaus College: 2788.8